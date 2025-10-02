Trump's son: Trump himself will not look at the blockchain ledger and is not involved in any stablecoin business

PANews reported on October 2nd that according to CNBC, Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. said in an interview during the Token2049 event in Singapore that investors' concerns about seeking benefits from the Trump administration are "complete nonsense," and said: "My mission and WLFI's mission are grand, but my father Trump's mission is even greater. I don't think anyone really believes that my father would check the ledgers on the blockchain to see who bought what, and that doing so would bring any benefits. He is not focused on stablecoins and is not involved in any stablecoin business."
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.