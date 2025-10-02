Trump's son: Trump himself will not look at the blockchain ledger and is not involved in any stablecoin business

PANews reported on October 2nd that according to CNBC, Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. said in an interview during the Token2049 event in Singapore that investors' concerns about seeking benefits from the Trump administration are "complete nonsense," and said: "My mission and WLFI's mission are grand, but my father Trump's mission is even greater. I don't think anyone really believes that my father would check the ledgers on the blockchain to see who bought what, and that doing so would bring any benefits. He is not focused on stablecoins and is not involved in any stablecoin business." PANews reported on October 2nd that according to CNBC, Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. said in an interview during the Token2049 event in Singapore that investors' concerns about seeking benefits from the Trump administration are "complete nonsense," and said: "My mission and WLFI's mission are grand, but my father Trump's mission is even greater. I don't think anyone really believes that my father would check the ledgers on the blockchain to see who bought what, and that doing so would bring any benefits. He is not focused on stablecoins and is not involved in any stablecoin business."