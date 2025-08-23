Trump’s World Liberty Financial Sets Sept. 1 Launch for WLFI Token Unlock

World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency venture backed by Donald Trump Jr. and other members of the Trump family, said its governance token WLFI will begin trading on the Ethereum mainnet on Sept. 1 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

At launch, 20% of the tokens allocated to early investors—who bought in private rounds priced at $0.015 and $0.05—will be unlocked and claimable. The schedule for releasing the remaining 80% will be decided through a community governance vote, the project said.

WLFI has a total supply of 100 billion tokens and has raised at least $590 million across eight funding rounds. Pre-market trading on over-the-counter venues has implied a fully diluted valuation of about $123 billion.

Announcing the timetable, Trump Jr. reiterated his support for digital assets, saying “crypto is going to be the future of finance,” underscoring the family’s increasing involvement in the sector.

