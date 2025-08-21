Trump’s World Liberty mints 9% of USD1 supply after Waller speech

The Trump family DeFi project has minted $205 million USD1, pushing its treasury holdings and the stablecoin supply to record highs.

The Trump family’s decentralized finance project, World Liberty Financial, has minted more than $200 million worth of its stablecoin hours after a speech by Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller praising stablecoins.

World Liberty posted to X on Thursday that it minted $205 million worth of the platform’s stablecoin, USD1, for its treasury, boosting its supply to a record high of $2.4 billion in the token’s first significant increase since late April.

Since it was launched in early April, the Trump family-backed stablecoin has become the world’s sixth-largest in terms of market capitalization, led by Tether’s $167 billion-strong Tether (USDT) with a 60% market share, followed by Circle Internet Group’s $67.4 billion USDC (USDC) with a 24% share.

