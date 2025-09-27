Trust Wallet Adds Plasma Chain: Stablecoins Now Near-Instant, Low-Cost and Easy to Use

Trust Wallet is adding support for Plasma Chain, bringing the network’s stablecoin-focused features directly into the app. That means users will soon be able to send, receive and manage Plasma assets, with an emphasis on stablecoins, right inside Trust Wallet, enjoying the speed, security and low costs Plasma was built to deliver.

Plasma isn’t trying to be just another general-purpose EVM chain. It was engineered from the ground up to make moving digital dollars feel as simple as sending a text message. The team behind Plasma optimized the stack at multiple layers, from consensus to execution, so the chain can handle high-volume, low-cost transactions with near-instant settlement.

Because stablecoins are a first-class consideration at the protocol level, users get features you don’t see everywhere: zero-fee USDT transfers, the option to pay gas in stable assets, and finality in seconds. Those choices make Plasma appealing both to everyday users who want fast, cheap payments and remittance flows, and to enterprises and fintechs that need a scalable, compliant settlement layer.

Streamlined Process

Getting started is quick. If you don’t have Trust Wallet yet, download the app; if you already use it, update to the latest version to turn on Plasma support. Once you’ve updated, open the app and tap Manage Crypto. From the network dropdown, search for “Plasma Mainnet” and select it. After that, you can toggle whichever Plasma tokens you want to appear in your wallet balance.

Receiving and sending Plasma tokens is straightforward. To receive tokens, search for the token inside Trust Wallet and tap Receive to copy your Plasma deposit address; paste that address into the other wallet or exchange you’re sending from. To send tokens, choose the Plasma token you want to move, tap Send, enter the destination address and amount, then follow the on-screen prompts to review and confirm the transaction.

Trust Wallet says this integration is just the beginning. By supporting Plasma Chain, the wallet is opening the door to richer experiences for both users and developers, and the teams hinted at upcoming Trust Wallet campaigns that will spotlight Plasma. If you want to try it out, update Trust Wallet today and start exploring Plasma Mainnet tokens, and keep an eye out for further updates as Trust Wallet and Plasma continue to build out their bridge to the wider Web3 ecosystem.