Trust Wallet Teams Up with Aster for High-Leverage Trading

Trust Wallet has partnered with Aster to introduce perpetuals (perps) trading on its platform. This new feature allows users to trade over 100 markets with up to 100x leverage, making advanced trading more accessible. Powered by Aster’s decentralized exchange running on BNB Smart Chain, this integration also boosted Aster’s native token price. The move aims to offer traders a seamless, high-leverage trading experience directly through Trust Wallet, enhancing user options in crypto trading.