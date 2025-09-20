Trust Wallet to support xStocks for accessing tokenized U.S. equities

Key Takeaways

Trust Wallet today announced support for xStocks, a platform providing tokenized versions of U.S.-listed equities. The integration enables users to access blockchain-based stock trading through their self-custody wallets.

The partnership expands Trust Wallet’s ecosystem beyond traditional crypto assets into tokenized real-world assets. Users can now trade digital representations of traditional U.S. stocks that operate 24/7 on blockchain networks.