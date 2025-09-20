The post Trust Wallet Token Surges 60% After CZ Tweet, New Tokenomics Unveiled appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After @cz_binance shared a post about TWT, the token spiked 60% in minutes, shooting from $0.89 to $1.3. Trading volume exploded to $687M according to CoinMarketCap, marking one of TWT’s heaviest trading days in 2025. That rally also ended a six-month downtrend that had weighed on the token. TWT token started as an experiment. The FDV got too high quickly. They burned 99% of the supply, but didn’t have too many use cases for it. Now that’s expanding. https://t.co/muNXgM14tX — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) September 19, 2025 Why the Hype? The Litepaper Goes Live The move came right after Trust Wallet released its Litepaper, detailing a complete overhaul of TWT tokenomics. In his post, CZ explained: “TWT started as an experiment. FDV went too high, too quickly. They burned 99% of supply but didn’t have too many use cases. Now that’s expanding.” The update signals a fresh wave of utility-driven growth for TWT, making it more than just a governance or loyalty token. The Trust Wallet Token Litepaper is live. The wallet era has arrived. Now powered by TWT. Read here: https://t.co/aVwezp0e7M 🧵 — Trust Wallet (@TrustWallet) September 18, 2025 Trust Wallet Rolls Out New Incentive Model According to Trust Wallet’s official blog, the new design transforms TWT into a multi-utility layer within the wallet ecosystem. Key features include:  Token lock rewards for long-term holders  DeFi staking opportunities  Transaction fee discounts inside Trust Wallet  Gas fee payments in TWT  Access to premium services  Community governance rights This creates a tiered incentive structure that ties everyday wallet actions directly to real benefits. TWT Token Supply & Distribution The total TWT supply remains unchanged. Over 40% is already in circulation, while the rest is reserved for:  Ecosystem development  Liquidity provision  Partnerships  Team incentives The rollout of new incentives will be phased across… The post Trust Wallet Token Surges 60% After CZ Tweet, New Tokenomics Unveiled appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After @cz_binance shared a post about TWT, the token spiked 60% in minutes, shooting from $0.89 to $1.3. Trading volume exploded to $687M according to CoinMarketCap, marking one of TWT’s heaviest trading days in 2025. That rally also ended a six-month downtrend that had weighed on the token. TWT token started as an experiment. The FDV got too high quickly. They burned 99% of the supply, but didn’t have too many use cases for it. Now that’s expanding. https://t.co/muNXgM14tX — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) September 19, 2025 Why the Hype? The Litepaper Goes Live The move came right after Trust Wallet released its Litepaper, detailing a complete overhaul of TWT tokenomics. In his post, CZ explained: “TWT started as an experiment. FDV went too high, too quickly. They burned 99% of supply but didn’t have too many use cases. Now that’s expanding.” The update signals a fresh wave of utility-driven growth for TWT, making it more than just a governance or loyalty token. The Trust Wallet Token Litepaper is live. The wallet era has arrived. Now powered by TWT. Read here: https://t.co/aVwezp0e7M 🧵 — Trust Wallet (@TrustWallet) September 18, 2025 Trust Wallet Rolls Out New Incentive Model According to Trust Wallet’s official blog, the new design transforms TWT into a multi-utility layer within the wallet ecosystem. Key features include:  Token lock rewards for long-term holders  DeFi staking opportunities  Transaction fee discounts inside Trust Wallet  Gas fee payments in TWT  Access to premium services  Community governance rights This creates a tiered incentive structure that ties everyday wallet actions directly to real benefits. TWT Token Supply & Distribution The total TWT supply remains unchanged. Over 40% is already in circulation, while the rest is reserved for:  Ecosystem development  Liquidity provision  Partnerships  Team incentives The rollout of new incentives will be phased across…

Trust Wallet Token Surges 60% After CZ Tweet, New Tokenomics Unveiled

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 06:40
After @cz_binance shared a post about TWT, the token spiked 60% in minutes, shooting from $0.89 to $1.3.

Trading volume exploded to $687M according to CoinMarketCap, marking one of TWT’s heaviest trading days in 2025.

That rally also ended a six-month downtrend that had weighed on the token.

Why the Hype? The Litepaper Goes Live

The move came right after Trust Wallet released its Litepaper, detailing a complete overhaul of TWT tokenomics.

In his post, CZ explained:

The update signals a fresh wave of utility-driven growth for TWT, making it more than just a governance or loyalty token.

Trust Wallet Rolls Out New Incentive Model

According to Trust Wallet’s official blog, the new design transforms TWT into a multi-utility layer within the wallet ecosystem.

Key features include:

  •  Token lock rewards for long-term holders
  •  DeFi staking opportunities
  •  Transaction fee discounts inside Trust Wallet
  •  Gas fee payments in TWT
  •  Access to premium services
  •  Community governance rights

This creates a tiered incentive structure that ties everyday wallet actions directly to real benefits.

TWT Token Supply & Distribution

The total TWT supply remains unchanged.

Over 40% is already in circulation, while the rest is reserved for:

  •  Ecosystem development
  •  Liquidity provision
  •  Partnerships
  •  Team incentives

The rollout of new incentives will be phased across the next six months.

Trust Wallet’s Scale: The Foundation Beneath TWT

Trust Wallet is no small player. It is already the most-used self-custody wallet worldwide:

  •  210M+ users
  •  100+ supported chains

TWT now acts as the utility backbone beneath that scale, ensuring users not only store and transfer crypto but also gain tangible rewards for activity.

Everyday Benefits for Users

Trust Wallet framed the update as a way of making every action count.

Here’s what that means for users:

  • Lower fees on swaps & buys
  • Gas discounts when paying with TWT
  • Loyalty rewards via Trust Alpha (Launchpool 2.0)
  • Premium support & faster service
  • Voting rights in governance decisions

Every swap, buy, and transaction inside Trust Wallet now carries a clear benefit layer powered by TWT.

Roadmap: From 2025 Into 2026

The litepaper also lays out a timeline of future rollouts:

Q4 2025 → Everyday crypto finance, faster buys, simpler transfers

2026 → Deeper trading, earning, and ecosystem integrations

At each stage, TWT is the growth fuel, embedded into every new feature.

Market Outlook: More Than a Meme Pump

The sharp 60% pump was sparked by CZ’s spotlight, but the fundamentals suggest TWT may be at the start of a structural re-rating.

Utility expansion is clear.

  •  User base scale is unmatched in the wallet space.
  •  Tokenomics reset provides long-term sustainability.

With a direct tie between user actions and token value, TWT shifts from being a passive governance coin into an active driver of the Trust Wallet ecosystem.

Trust Wallet just reintroduced TWT to the market, this time with clear use cases and ecosystem-wide integration.

The timing couldn’t be sharper: the token broke out of a six-month downtrend with CZ’s backing and a roadmap that stretches well into 2026.

For users, it means cheaper fees, real rewards, and influence. For TWT, it could mean the start of a new growth cycle.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

