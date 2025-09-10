Truth Social Lets Users Convert Rewards Into Cronos (CRO)

By: Coindoo
2025/09/10 02:31
Truth Social and its sister platform Truth+ announced that users will now be able to convert “gems” – the platforms’ engagement rewards – directly into CRO tokens.

Ending Token Speculation

The move puts to rest rumors that Truth Social might launch its own token. Instead, the company will lean on Crypto.com’s infrastructure to facilitate conversions, with Patriot Pack subscribers gaining access to the new rewards program. Gems collected through platform activities can be exchanged not only for CRO but also for other perks.

CRO Price Jumps

The announcement sparked a rally in Cronos, with the token’s price climbing sharply after the news went public. Traders viewed the integration as a significant adoption milestone for CRO, especially given the scale of Truth Social’s user base and the political spotlight surrounding Trump’s ventures.

READ MORE:

Kazakhstan Plans National Crypto Reserve and Blockchain-Powered City

A Larger CRO Strategy

This isn’t the first time Trump Media Group has signaled interest in the token. Earlier this year, the company revealed plans to establish a digital asset treasury aimed at acquiring more than $6.4 billion worth of CRO, underscoring its long-term commitment to building around the Cronos ecosystem.

