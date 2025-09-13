TRX Stalls at $0.34, DOGE Flat at $0.22, While BlockDAG Raises Almost $405M & Reaches 3M Miners Before Launch

By: Coindoo
2025/09/13 17:00
Tron (TRX) is holding steady but struggling to push through resistance at $0.34. Traders remain cautious, waiting for signs of momentum that could confirm the next move higher. For now, the chart shows strength in stability, though uncertainty lingers over its ability to break out.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is also showing limited movement. The price has stayed between $0.21 and $0.23, creating a narrow range that analysts say will need a fresh catalyst to expand. Without new momentum, sideways trading continues to dominate.

This is where BlockDAG (BDAG) offers a sharp contrast. With over 3 million mobile miners and hardware shipped to more than 130 countries, it has already built a global infrastructure before any listing. At a presale price of $0.0013, it is positioning itself as one of the best long-term crypto investments available today.

Tron’s Expanding Reach into Finance and Governance

Tron (TRX) is trading close to $0.34, where support has held firm while resistance builds at $0.3406. Indicators such as RSI and MACD remain cautious, but institutional accumulation suggests that a push toward $0.42 is still possible. The technical picture shows mixed momentum, yet the growth story is far stronger.

On-chain activity continues to surge with more than 329 million accounts and 11 billion transactions recorded. The U.S. Department of Commerce, using Tron for GDP data, highlights genuine utility. With its TRX treasury expanded to $220 million and new DeFi integrations like USD1, NEAR Intents, and deBridge, Tron is positioning itself for broader global relevance.

Dogecoin’s Next Move Hinges on Catalysts

Dogecoin (DOGE) is holding steady between $0.21 and $0.22, with resistance forming near $0.23. A break above could open room for sharper gains, while rejection risks a slide back toward $0.20. Technicals reveal the price moving within a descending channel, and EMA levels are acting as critical short-term barriers.

Despite these constraints, Dogecoin has captured attention with talk of a $175 million treasury plan and growing ETF discussions. Projections for the coming years range widely, from modest averages around $0.23–$0.25 to long-term goals as high as $1.50. Recognition alone may not be enough, and analysts suggest new catalysts, including increased interest in how to mine dogecoin, will determine whether DOGE can break free from stagnation.

BlockDAG Proves Scale Before Global Listings

BlockDAG has set a precedent that few projects in crypto have ever achieved before listings. Instead of waiting to prove itself later, it has already shipped real hardware across more than 130 countries. Over 19,800+ miners have been sold, and shipments are accelerating at 2,000 units each week. Community members are sharing unboxing videos and reviews, providing visible proof that adoption is already underway. This is not theory or marketing; it is execution unfolding in real time.

The financial strength of the project reinforces this momentum. The presale has raised nearly $405 million with 26.2 billion BDAG coins sold. The current Batch 30 price stands at $0.03, but for a limited time until October 1, BDAG is locked at just $0.0013. Early buyers who joined at $0.001 are already looking at paper gains of 2,900%, showing how quickly this ecosystem has rewarded those who acted early.

Community growth is another measure of traction. More than 320,000 holders have already entered, while the X1 App has crossed 3 million active mobile miners worldwide. Alongside this, thousands of ASIC miners are running daily, making BlockDAG one of the few networks with genuine infrastructure before listings. Such reach is rare for a presale project, and it strengthens the case for long-term value.

BlockDAG fuses hybrid DAG and Proof of Work with EVM compatibility, a CertiK audit, and 4,500+ developers building 300+ dApps. With presale still at $0.0013, it’s positioned as a credible long-term crypto investment for 2025.

Closing Remarks

Tron continues to highlight government use cases and treasury strength, while Dogecoin maintains attention through its community and speculation on future catalysts. Yet both remain tied to market ranges that limit immediate large-scale expansion. Their progress keeps them in the conversation, but neither is showing proof of global infrastructure at this stage.

BlockDAG presents a very different story. With miners shipped to more than 130 countries and over 3 million active X1 app users, it has already raised nearly $405 million at a presale price of $0.0013. This combination of adoption and delivery positions it as one of the best long-term crypto investments moving into 2025.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post TRX Stalls at $0.34, DOGE Flat at $0.22, While BlockDAG Raises Almost $405M & Reaches 3M Miners Before Launch appeared first on Coindoo.

Massachusetts Sues Kalshi Over Alleged Unlicensed Sports Betting, Platform Vows to Fight

Massachusetts Sues Kalshi Over Alleged Unlicensed Sports Betting, Platform Vows to Fight

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell filed a civil lawsuit against prediction market platform Kalshi, alleging the company operates unlicensed sports betting disguised as “event contracts” in violation of state gambling laws. The Commonwealth seeks damages, civil penalties, and a permanent injunction to stop Kalshi from accepting sports wagers without proper licensing from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. The lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court claims Kalshi processed over $1 billion in sports wagers from 3.4 million bets between January and June 2025. Sports contracts comprised 70-75% of Kalshi’s trading volume, surpassing percentages recorded by licensed operators DraftKings and FanDuel during the same period.Source: MASS[.]GOV Kalshi Accused of Bypassing Consumer Protections Through “Event Contract” Model Massachusetts regulators allege Kalshi’s binary “yes or no” event contracts function identically to traditional sports betting while circumventing state oversight. The platform offers moneyline contracts, point spreads, over-under bets, and proposition wagers that mirror licensed operators’ offerings. The company allows users aged 18-21 to place bets despite Massachusetts requiring age 21 for sports wagering. Kalshi provides minimal responsible gambling safeguards compared to licensed operators, offering no deposit limits or cooling-off periods until March 2025. State officials note Kalshi markets extensively through television, social media, and partnerships with Robinhood. The platform previously advertised itself as “The First Nationwide Legal Sports Betting Platform” before shifting language to describe activities as “trading” after receiving cease-and-desist orders from multiple states. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission specifically requested Attorney General Campbell pursue enforcement action. Licensed operators pay $5 million for five-year licenses, plus annual fees of $1 million, while Kalshi operates without state authorization, despite processing comparable wagering volumes. Attorney General Campbell emphasized in a press release that sports wagering “comes with significant risk of addiction and financial loss and must be strictly regulated to mitigate public health consequences.” The filing requests a court order for Kalshi to cease Massachusetts operations during litigation. Federal vs State Jurisdiction Battle Intensifies Across Multiple States Kalshi argues its operations fall under Commodity Futures Trading Commission oversight rather than state gambling regulation. The company previously sued Nevada and New Jersey gaming regulators, claiming federal authority preempts state enforcement actions. Federal courts sided with Kalshi in those cases, barring state regulators from intervening while litigation continues. However, at least seven states, including Arizona, Montana, Ohio, and Illinois, have issued cease-and-desist orders targeting the platform’s sports offerings. Robinhood Derivatives filed similar lawsuits against Nevada and New Jersey in August, claiming unfair treatment compared to Kalshi’s protected status. The trading platform facilitates event contracts that settle on Kalshi’s system while seeking identical federal preemption protections. Kalshi co-founder Tarek Mansour stated the company stands “ready to defend” its technology “once again in a court of law.” The platform maintains that prediction markets represent “critical innovation” that all Americans should have access to. Meanwhile, rival prediction market Polymarket prepares U.S. re-entry after CEO Shayne Coplan claimed CFTC approval. Business Insider reports that Polymarket is seeking funding that could potentially triple its $1 billion valuation to $10 billion. Notably, for Kalshi, its rapid growth trajectory adds complexity to the regulatory challenges it faces. The platform processed $441 million in trading volume during the first four days of the 2025 NFL season, with nearly $200 million on September 7 alone, which was one of its busiest periods since the 2024 presidential election.Source: X/Kalshi The company achieved $875 million in monthly volume during August 2025, while reports suggest Kalshi is approaching a new funding round, potentially valuing it at $5 billion. This would more than double its $2 billion valuation from a June funding round led by Paradigm with participation from Sequoia and Multicoin Capital. As it stands now, Massachusetts joins growing state-level enforcement efforts targeting platforms that process billions in wagering volume without traditional sports betting licenses. CFTC acting Commissioner Caroline Pham announced in February a shift away from “regulation by enforcement” toward fraud protection. However, the agency previously probed Super Bowl contracts offered by both Kalshi and Crypto.com before concluding investigations without enforcement actions
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0006241-1.43%
CryptoNews2025/09/13 17:06
South Korean regulators push crypto ETF plan to power up local market

South Korean regulators push crypto ETF plan to power up local market

South Korea’s top financial watchdog is taking steps to bring spot crypto ETFs and stablecoin regulation into the mainstream as part of a broader plan to modernize the country’s digital asset market. According to a June 19 report by local…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03682+1.20%
Particl
PART$0.2087+1.55%
Crypto.news2025/06/20 14:11
Meme Coins on Fire as Bitcoin Price Flirts With $116K: Weekend Watch

Meme Coins on Fire as Bitcoin Price Flirts With $116K: Weekend Watch

PEPE is today's top gainer.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001217+15.46%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002812+5.47%
CryptoPotato2025/09/13 17:35
