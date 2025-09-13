TRX Stalls at $0.34, DOGE Flat at $0.22, While BlockDAG Raises Almost $405M & Reaches 3M Miners Before Launch

Tron (TRX) is holding steady but struggling to push through resistance at $0.34. Traders remain cautious, waiting for signs of momentum that could confirm the next move higher. For now, the chart shows strength in stability, though uncertainty lingers over its ability to break out.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is also showing limited movement. The price has stayed between $0.21 and $0.23, creating a narrow range that analysts say will need a fresh catalyst to expand. Without new momentum, sideways trading continues to dominate.

This is where BlockDAG (BDAG) offers a sharp contrast. With over 3 million mobile miners and hardware shipped to more than 130 countries, it has already built a global infrastructure before any listing. At a presale price of $0.0013, it is positioning itself as one of the best long-term crypto investments available today.

Tron’s Expanding Reach into Finance and Governance

Tron (TRX) is trading close to $0.34, where support has held firm while resistance builds at $0.3406. Indicators such as RSI and MACD remain cautious, but institutional accumulation suggests that a push toward $0.42 is still possible. The technical picture shows mixed momentum, yet the growth story is far stronger.

On-chain activity continues to surge with more than 329 million accounts and 11 billion transactions recorded. The U.S. Department of Commerce, using Tron for GDP data, highlights genuine utility. With its TRX treasury expanded to $220 million and new DeFi integrations like USD1, NEAR Intents, and deBridge, Tron is positioning itself for broader global relevance.

Dogecoin’s Next Move Hinges on Catalysts

Dogecoin (DOGE) is holding steady between $0.21 and $0.22, with resistance forming near $0.23. A break above could open room for sharper gains, while rejection risks a slide back toward $0.20. Technicals reveal the price moving within a descending channel, and EMA levels are acting as critical short-term barriers.

Despite these constraints, Dogecoin has captured attention with talk of a $175 million treasury plan and growing ETF discussions. Projections for the coming years range widely, from modest averages around $0.23–$0.25 to long-term goals as high as $1.50. Recognition alone may not be enough, and analysts suggest new catalysts, including increased interest in how to mine dogecoin, will determine whether DOGE can break free from stagnation.

BlockDAG Proves Scale Before Global Listings

BlockDAG has set a precedent that few projects in crypto have ever achieved before listings. Instead of waiting to prove itself later, it has already shipped real hardware across more than 130 countries. Over 19,800+ miners have been sold, and shipments are accelerating at 2,000 units each week. Community members are sharing unboxing videos and reviews, providing visible proof that adoption is already underway. This is not theory or marketing; it is execution unfolding in real time.

The financial strength of the project reinforces this momentum. The presale has raised nearly $405 million with 26.2 billion BDAG coins sold. The current Batch 30 price stands at $0.03, but for a limited time until October 1, BDAG is locked at just $0.0013. Early buyers who joined at $0.001 are already looking at paper gains of 2,900%, showing how quickly this ecosystem has rewarded those who acted early.

Community growth is another measure of traction. More than 320,000 holders have already entered, while the X1 App has crossed 3 million active mobile miners worldwide. Alongside this, thousands of ASIC miners are running daily, making BlockDAG one of the few networks with genuine infrastructure before listings. Such reach is rare for a presale project, and it strengthens the case for long-term value.

BlockDAG fuses hybrid DAG and Proof of Work with EVM compatibility, a CertiK audit, and 4,500+ developers building 300+ dApps. With presale still at $0.0013, it’s positioned as a credible long-term crypto investment for 2025.

Closing Remarks

Tron continues to highlight government use cases and treasury strength, while Dogecoin maintains attention through its community and speculation on future catalysts. Yet both remain tied to market ranges that limit immediate large-scale expansion. Their progress keeps them in the conversation, but neither is showing proof of global infrastructure at this stage.

BlockDAG presents a very different story. With miners shipped to more than 130 countries and over 3 million active X1 app users, it has already raised nearly $405 million at a presale price of $0.0013. This combination of adoption and delivery positions it as one of the best long-term crypto investments moving into 2025.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post TRX Stalls at $0.34, DOGE Flat at $0.22, While BlockDAG Raises Almost $405M & Reaches 3M Miners Before Launch appeared first on Coindoo.