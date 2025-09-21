The post TRX Tests $0.37, DOGE Rallies on ETF Hype, BlockDAG Presale Nears $600M! Which Is The Best Crypto to Buy Now? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tron (TRX), Dogecoin (DOGE), and BlockDAG (BDAG) are all commanding investor attention in September 2025, but for very different reasons. Tron sits at a technical crossroads, with its Mayer Multiple near 1.2x suggesting resilience, yet its ability to clear the $0.37 resistance remains uncertain.  Dogecoin, meanwhile, is once again headline-driven. The Dogecoin (DOGE) price surge is fueled by ETF speculation and whale accumulation, highlighting how institutional bets can ignite meme-coin volatility. But BlockDAG (BDAG) is telling a different story: no hype cycle, just raw momentum. With nearly $410M raised, 312K holders, 20K miners shipped, and a presale price still locked at $0.0013, BlockDAG is halfway to its $600M roadmap before even listing. For investors looking past fleeting pumps, the case is clear: only one project already looks like the best crypto for 2025. Will TRX Break $0.37 or is a Pullback Next? Tron (TRX) is holding firm near its long-term support, but the battle between bulls and bears is far from over. As of now, TRX is trading around $0.32, with the Mayer Multiple sitting at 1.2x, a level often tied to stability when compared with the 200-day moving average. This suggests downside risk is limited, though resistance at $0.37 remains the key test for momentum. On the derivatives side, activity has cooled sharply. Open interest has dropped, funding rates have turned negative, and traders appear less willing to take on leverage. Historically, these conditions can precede relief rallies if short positions start to unwind. For investors, the setup is one of cautious opportunity: the $0.317–$0.320 zone offers a buffer, but sustained moves above $0.37 are needed to confirm a breakout. Until then, TRX trades in a tight balance between stability and volatility. DOGE Volume Spikes on Institutional Interest Dogecoin (DOGE) is back in the spotlight on September 10, 2025,… The post TRX Tests $0.37, DOGE Rallies on ETF Hype, BlockDAG Presale Nears $600M! Which Is The Best Crypto to Buy Now? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tron (TRX), Dogecoin (DOGE), and BlockDAG (BDAG) are all commanding investor attention in September 2025, but for very different reasons. Tron sits at a technical crossroads, with its Mayer Multiple near 1.2x suggesting resilience, yet its ability to clear the $0.37 resistance remains uncertain.  Dogecoin, meanwhile, is once again headline-driven. The Dogecoin (DOGE) price surge is fueled by ETF speculation and whale accumulation, highlighting how institutional bets can ignite meme-coin volatility. But BlockDAG (BDAG) is telling a different story: no hype cycle, just raw momentum. With nearly $410M raised, 312K holders, 20K miners shipped, and a presale price still locked at $0.0013, BlockDAG is halfway to its $600M roadmap before even listing. For investors looking past fleeting pumps, the case is clear: only one project already looks like the best crypto for 2025. Will TRX Break $0.37 or is a Pullback Next? Tron (TRX) is holding firm near its long-term support, but the battle between bulls and bears is far from over. As of now, TRX is trading around $0.32, with the Mayer Multiple sitting at 1.2x, a level often tied to stability when compared with the 200-day moving average. This suggests downside risk is limited, though resistance at $0.37 remains the key test for momentum. On the derivatives side, activity has cooled sharply. Open interest has dropped, funding rates have turned negative, and traders appear less willing to take on leverage. Historically, these conditions can precede relief rallies if short positions start to unwind. For investors, the setup is one of cautious opportunity: the $0.317–$0.320 zone offers a buffer, but sustained moves above $0.37 are needed to confirm a breakout. Until then, TRX trades in a tight balance between stability and volatility. DOGE Volume Spikes on Institutional Interest Dogecoin (DOGE) is back in the spotlight on September 10, 2025,…

TRX Tests $0.37, DOGE Rallies on ETF Hype, BlockDAG Presale Nears $600M! Which Is The Best Crypto to Buy Now?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 11:08
NEAR
NEAR$3.126-0.28%
1
1$0.008202-25.19%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013929-1.92%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.17-3.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017549+0.26%
Tron
TRX$0.346-0.23%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26854+0.67%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00566-1.90%

Tron (TRX), Dogecoin (DOGE), and BlockDAG (BDAG) are all commanding investor attention in September 2025, but for very different reasons. Tron sits at a technical crossroads, with its Mayer Multiple near 1.2x suggesting resilience, yet its ability to clear the $0.37 resistance remains uncertain. 

Dogecoin, meanwhile, is once again headline-driven. The Dogecoin (DOGE) price surge is fueled by ETF speculation and whale accumulation, highlighting how institutional bets can ignite meme-coin volatility.

But BlockDAG (BDAG) is telling a different story: no hype cycle, just raw momentum. With nearly $410M raised, 312K holders, 20K miners shipped, and a presale price still locked at $0.0013, BlockDAG is halfway to its $600M roadmap before even listing. For investors looking past fleeting pumps, the case is clear: only one project already looks like the best crypto for 2025.

Will TRX Break $0.37 or is a Pullback Next?

Tron (TRX) is holding firm near its long-term support, but the battle between bulls and bears is far from over. As of now, TRX is trading around $0.32, with the Mayer Multiple sitting at 1.2x, a level often tied to stability when compared with the 200-day moving average. This suggests downside risk is limited, though resistance at $0.37 remains the key test for momentum.

On the derivatives side, activity has cooled sharply. Open interest has dropped, funding rates have turned negative, and traders appear less willing to take on leverage. Historically, these conditions can precede relief rallies if short positions start to unwind.

For investors, the setup is one of cautious opportunity: the $0.317–$0.320 zone offers a buffer, but sustained moves above $0.37 are needed to confirm a breakout. Until then, TRX trades in a tight balance between stability and volatility.

DOGE Volume Spikes on Institutional Interest

Dogecoin (DOGE) is back in the spotlight on September 10, 2025, with ETF speculation and heavy whale activity driving attention. The meme-coin trades at $0.24, slipping slightly in 24 hours but still posting an 11.9% weekly gain against a flat broader market. Trading volume surged 39% to $4.2B, while whales accumulated nearly $2B worth of DOGE, hinting at possible upside.

The big story is the potential launch of a DOGE ETF, with filings from REX Shares and Osprey already under SEC review. If approved, this would be the first U.S.-listed Dogecoin ETF, giving institutions direct exposure. Analysts say hype alone could push DOGE toward $1.40, while long-term forecasts range wildly from $0.20 to $4.42 by 2050.

Why should investors care? DOGE’s cultural pull, Musk’s influence, and expanding institutional moves, including a treasury purchase of 285M DOGE, mean volatility cuts both ways. But with ETF approval looming and whales buying, the risk-reward setup is drawing attention from traders searching for the next breakout.

Why $0.0013 Could Be the Last Golden Entry to BlockDAG!

BlockDAG (BDAG) has officially crossed nearly $410 million raised, moving two-thirds of the way toward its ambitious $600M presale target. This isn’t speculation; it’s hard proof that real money is flowing in, at a pace of over $1 million every single day. For investors, the momentum itself is the signal. You don’t get this level of consistent capital inflow unless the market sees something too big to ignore.

The urgency comes from the calendar. The Sept 25 Awakening Testnet will be the first major test for BlockDAG’s system. Once the testnet validates the tech, and with 3M mobile miners and 20K ASICs already shipped, it almost certainly will, retail investors are expected to flood in. By then, today’s discounted price will look like history.

For the next 24 hours, BDAG is locked at just $0.0013, while the official Batch 30 price sits at $0.03. That gap alone highlights the closing window of opportunity. Analysts are already framing BlockDAG’s long-term potential at $1 per coin, which means early entrants could be sitting on life-changing multiples if momentum continues. In crypto, timing is everything. The presale door is open, but it’s closing faster every day.

Final Thoughts

The coming months will decide how each of these narratives plays out. Tron’s future hinges on whether its technical pattern breaks through $0.37 or falls back into consolidation. Dogecoin’s wild upside depends almost entirely on whether a U.S. ETF materializes, making the Dogecoin (DOGE) price surge a speculative bet more than a fundamental one.

BlockDAG (BDAG), by contrast, has already proven scale: nearly $410M raised, 3M mobile miners, 312K holders across 130+ countries. With a long-term projection of $1 per coin, today’s $0.0013 entry price could be the rare presale opportunity that turns retail buyers into long-term winners. If 2025 is about more than hype, BlockDAG is positioned not just as another contender but as the best crypto for 2025, offering real adoption, real capital, and a presale momentum unmatched by TRX or DOGE.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Source: https://www.livebitcoinnews.com/trx-tests-0-37-doge-rallies-on-etf-hype-blockdag-presale-nears-600m-which-is-the-best-crypto-to-buy-now/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana Price Finds Stability, Yet Market Eyes Rollblock As a Candidate For Explosive 20x Expansion

Solana Price Finds Stability, Yet Market Eyes Rollblock As a Candidate For Explosive 20x Expansion

Solana holds firm near $244, but Rollblock’s 500% surge, $11.8M raised, and 85% token sell-out position it as a GameFi project with explosive 20x upside potential.
NEAR
NEAR$3.124-0.03%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01389+1.60%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 23:30
Share
Fiji Reaffirms Ban on Crypto Service Providers Over Financial Crime Risks

Fiji Reaffirms Ban on Crypto Service Providers Over Financial Crime Risks

The post Fiji Reaffirms Ban on Crypto Service Providers Over Financial Crime Risks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fiji’s National Anti-Money Laundering Council (NAML) has reaffirmed its ban on virtual asset service providers (VASPs), arguing that the decentralized and anonymous nature of virtual assets makes them vulnerable to criminal misuse. Virtual Assets Prohibition: Council Cites Security Risks The Fiji National Anti-Money Laundering Council (NAML) has reaffirmed its decision to prohibit Virtual Asset Service […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/fiji-reaffirms-ban-on-crypto-service-providers-over-financial-crime-risks/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017538+0.06%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2642-1.20%
Comedian
BAN$0.07554+15.43%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 12:35
Share
Gareth Soloway Reveals What’s Comes Next For XRP, ETH, SOL and AVAX

Gareth Soloway Reveals What’s Comes Next For XRP, ETH, SOL and AVAX

The post Gareth Soloway Reveals What’s Comes Next For XRP, ETH, SOL and AVAX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Gareth Soloway Reveals What’s Comes Next For XRP, ETH, SOL and AVAX appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist, has shared his predictions on four major altcoins: Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP, and Avalanche (AVAX). His analysis focuses on immediate support and resistance levels that could shape price action in the weeks ahead. Ethereum Faces a Critical Test Ethereum has been trading within a series of parallel channels. The current focus is on support near $4,350. Soloway said this level is important because a confirmed breakdown could send ETH toward $3,750. If the level holds, ETH may attempt to retest the highs above $5,000, with a possible next target around $5,500. Solana Maintains a Strong Setup Solana remains one of the stronger altcoins on the charts. It recently broke above the $205–$215 range and continues to form higher highs and higher lows. As long as it stays above $235, the outlook remains positive. A move back to its previous all-time high near $295, or even above $300, is possible. If the trend breaks, support sits again in the $215–$205 zone. XRP Shows a Neutral Pattern XRP’s chart is less clear. It has support near $2.95, but lower highs signal caution. A drop below $2.95 could open the door to $2.75–$2.67. On the other hand, a breakout above $3.12 would signal strength and could trigger a move higher by 10–20 percent. Avalanche Pulls Back After a Rally Avalanche recently surged from $26 to $36 before meeting strong resistance. Soloway said that this level acted as a ceiling. He expects a short-term pullback, which could later set up a new buying opportunity if support holds. Soloway said that these projections are short-term, spanning weeks or months. Clear support and resistance zones remain the important signals to…
NEAR
NEAR$3.124-0.03%
Solana
SOL$240.43+0.44%
Movement
MOVE$0.1278-1.00%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 12:41
Share

Trending News

More

Solana Price Finds Stability, Yet Market Eyes Rollblock As a Candidate For Explosive 20x Expansion

Fiji Reaffirms Ban on Crypto Service Providers Over Financial Crime Risks

Gareth Soloway Reveals What’s Comes Next For XRP, ETH, SOL and AVAX

El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6,326.18 BTC.

Sui and Avalanche Spark Market Buzz While BullZilla Joins the Ranks of Top New Presales in September 2025