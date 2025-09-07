Trying To Reach Live Customer Support

Automated menus shouldn’t make customers want to scream. getty

Have you ever called a customer support number and got “caught” in their automated menu system, so you repeatedly screamed “Agent” or “Representative” into the phone before eventually, out of frustration, you simply hung up?

We surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. consumers and asked that question. Seventy-six percent of them answered, “Yes.”

As companies, we invest a significant amount of money into marketing to attract customers so they become interested and purchase the products we sell. However, when we try to retain them, some of our efforts, which we think are acceptable, can make it difficult for them to obtain help, have their questions answered and have complaints resolved. There’s no reason it should be so difficult. In fact, the easier it is to connect and resolve issues, the greater the customer’s confidence in the company, often surpassing the level it would have been if the problem had never occurred. This is known as the Customer Service Recovery Paradox.

There is a success metric I share with my clients called Time to Happiness. The best way to describe this is how long it takes an unhappy customer to become happy again. Many companies don’t realize that customers often don’t call the moment they have a problem. Their problem could start long before they pick up the phone to call and get help.

And when the customer finally decides to reach out for help, what’s the experience like trying to connect with a live customer support agent? Is it easy? Or do complicated IVRs (Interactive Voice Response) and automated systems make it difficult to reach a person who can help? Or worse, does the system fail, making it appear impossible to get help?

Keep in mind, the customer is already frustrated or angry. Anything less than easy access to someone who can help is adding fuel to the fire.

The Stakes Are Higher Than You Think

Recently, I interviewed Mark Rohan, co-founder and COO of Klearcom, on Amazing Business Radio. While we can’t control the time it takes leading up to the point at which a customer reaches out to our company or brand, we must create a good experience from that point forward. Rohan said, “Customer experience doesn’t start once customers talk to an agent. It starts the moment a customer makes any engagement with the business.” That first interaction, whether it’s navigating an automated phone menu or trying to find the right department, sets the tone for everything that follows.

The numbers back this up. Rohan stated that around 73% of people will avoid a business if they have a bad encounter while trying to get to the right person to help them.

Don’t Let Self-Service Customer Support Become Your Customer Prevention Department

The irony is that CX technologies designed to improve the customer experience, such as IVR systems, chatbots and automated routing, can actually do more harm than good when they are poorly designed and implemented, creating frustration.

Rohan emphasizes that it takes balance. “No matter how good AI and digital options become, there will always be moments when people want to talk to another person.” The challenge isn’t choosing between technology and human support. It’s creating a seamless transition between them.

When a customer is frustrated, hearing “Press 1 for billing, press two for technical support …” for the third time isn’t just annoying. It’s potentially chasing away your customers.

Final Words

The solution isn’t to eliminate automation systems or any other type of technology driving a self-service solution. It’s to design and implement them thoughtfully. The best companies create clear, intuitive pathways to live support when customers need it. They recognize that while AI and digital options may deliver the quickest response for routine issues, urgent or sensitive matters require a human touch. Furthermore, some customers are not interested in self-service at all. They always want to talk to a human.

Rohan said, “Everyone remembers the poor experiences, but very few people remember the good ones.” That’s because people expect good experiences. So, make it easy to have that experience. The quality of your support isn’t just measured by how well you solve problems. It’s measured by how easy you make it for your customers to reach you when they have a problem to solve.