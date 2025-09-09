Tua Tagovailoa On The Defensive After Dolphins’ Rough Opener

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 07: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins throws a pass during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins 33-8 season-opening loss to the Indianapolis Colts was a collective failure. From the offense to defense to coaching decisions, it was a perfect storm of disappointment for a team that’s aiming to prove that they aren’t as bad as many expect them to be. But amid everything that went wrong on Sunday afternoon for the Dolphins, it was the play of—and the comments from—quarterback (QB) Tua Tagovailoa that has everyone talking.

From their first drive, the Dolphins’ offense struggled. Tua Tagovailoa opened with a simple four-yard completion, but when he tried to push the ball downfield, an overthrow to Tyreek Hill was intercepted by safety Cam Bynum, setting the tone for the troubles that would follow. Two more Tagovailoa turnovers later, and the Dolphins would find themselves down 23-0 early in the third quarter.

Tagovailoa finished the game with just 114 yards on 14-of-23 passing with three turnovers, and a lot more questions than answers. And when it actually came time to answer those questions, the sixth-year QB went on the defensive.

A Weird Way To Show Accountability

During the post game press conference, Tagovailoa was asked about his tendency to commit turnovers “in bunches” and whether or not he was pressing in his play. Immediately, he seemed to take offense to the notion that it’s a regular occurrence.

“I wouldn’t say I am pressing,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s a part of the game. Like, you obviously don’t want to turn it over. I thought that was a wild comment. That I turn the ball over in bunches? That is crazy. It just so happened that is what happened today. It was what it was.”

Looking at the numbers, Tua has had three or more turnovers in a game seven times since he was drafted in 2020. The only player to have more in that span is Trevor Lawrence with eight.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 07: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins throws a pass during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Getty Images

The turnovers in bunches defense aside, Tagovailoa did say that the team needs to hold each other accountable, and that it starts with him. How he went about doing that, however, may not sit with some the right way.

“I’m definitely curious to see, I came in on Tuesday, I seen these guys on Tuesday last week,” he said. “I want to see if the same guys are watching film on Tuesday this week. I want to see how everyone goes about their process.”

He continued: “Outside of their process, how they go out there and execute what they need to do to be able to turn this thing around for week two.”

Again, he made a small attempt to take blame for Sunday’s loss, mentioning that, on the first interception, he should’ve progressed through his reads and that the throw was “terrible”. But his focus seemed more on general team execution than his own performance. That performance from the former fifth-overall pick set up the Colts with great field position multiple times and led to 17 points.

As the franchise quarterback and team leader, more accountability is expected. Yes, football is a team sport, but a few more “I”s and fewer “We”s would go a long way toward showing fans—and teammates—that Tagovailoa understands it’s on him to play better if the Dolphins hope to return to the playoffs and, perhaps, win their first playoff game this century.