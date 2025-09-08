Turkey Establishes Control Over Crypto Seizures

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 15:53
Turkey’s Ministry of Justice has put forward a new Draft Law on Compulsory Enforcement that seeks to incorporate digital currencies into the debt collection framework within the nation. This initiative, as reported by Mithat Yurdakul of Milliyet, looks to close legal loopholes that allowed debtors to avoid confiscation by converting their assets into cryptocurrencies.

Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/turkey-establishes-control-over-crypto-seizures

