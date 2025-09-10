Turnkey – Private Key Management Made Simple

Why you should listen

Turnkey provides secure, flexible, scalable wallet infrastructure, offering developers an elegant API to create wallets, sign transactions, and automate on-chain actions. Built on non-custodial principles and leveraging Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), Turnkey ensures that private keys remain fully under the users’ control while also delivering enterprise-grade performance with low latency (around 50–100ms) and high availability (99.9% uptime). Their infrastructure supports multichain operations and is designed for scale—capable of signing millions of transactions in minutes, and able to power embedded wallets seamlessly across diverse applications in DeFi, payments, developer tooling, consumer apps, and AI agents.

Turnkey is on a mission to secure the open internet by building verifiable, programmable primitives for crypto applications. The founding team brings deep expertise from their work at Coinbase Custody, and together they’ve amassed over 100 years of experience in cryptography, security, and low-level systems design. In June 2025, Turnkey raised a $30 million Series B round led by Bain Capital Crypto (with support from Sequoia, Lightspeed Faction, Galaxy Ventures, Wintermute, and Variant), reaffirming its vision to provide open, composable, developer-friendly infrastructure for the next generation of crypto services. Turnkey recently earned recognition as one of CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies, underscoring its growing influence and leadership within the financial technology landscape.

