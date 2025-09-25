Tuttle Capital launches zero day options strategy on BlackRock Bitcoin ETF

Key Takeaways

IBIT 0DTE Covered Call ETF (BITK) launched today by Tuttle Capital.

BITK is the first zero-days-to-expiration covered call strategy ETF on BlackRock’s Bitcoin Trust (IBIT).

BITK, Tuttle Capital’s IBIT 0DTE Covered Call ETF, began trading today as the first zero-days-to-expiration covered call strategy on BlackRock’s Bitcoin Trust. The daily-reset options product is designed to capture premiums on IBIT while avoiding overnight volatility.

The launch follows IBIT’s options trading debut in late 2024, where volumes reached $1.9 billion on the first day.

The ETF enables traders to generate daily income from Bitcoin options premiums, reflecting growing integration of Bitcoin derivatives into traditional ETF strategies.