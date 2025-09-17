Tuttle Capital Seeks Approval for New Crypto ETFs: Bonk, Sui, Litecoin

TLDR

  • Tuttle Capital has filed for SEC approval to launch cryptocurrency ETFs focused on Bonk, Sui, and Litecoin.
  • The proposed ETFs aim to offer investors steady income while tracking the daily price movements of the cryptocurrencies.
  • Tuttle Capital plans to use a put credit spread strategy with FLEX options to manage price volatility.
  • Bonk, Sui, and Litecoin are included in the income blast strategy for the new ETFs.
  • The SEC has yet to approve spot ETFs for altcoins like Bonk, Sui, and Litecoin, causing delays.

Tuttle Capital has filed for approval to launch several new cryptocurrency Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The application, submitted on September 16, 2025, includes a Bonk Income Blast ETF, as well as similar funds for Sui (SUI) and Litecoin (LTC). The proposed ETFs aim to offer investors exposure to these cryptocurrencies while generating steady income.

Tuttle Capital Targets Bonk with New ETF

Tuttle Capital’s Bonk Income Blast ETF targets the popular Solana-based memecoin, Bonk (BONK). Bonk has recently seen a significant rise in market interest. The coin’s market capitalization is now over $1.87 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of around $348 million. Tuttle Capital recognizes strong institutional demand for Bonk, which has become the second-largest memecoin behind Pudgy Penguins (PENG).

Bonk’s price increased by around 4% in the last 24 hours, trading at approximately $0.00002426. As part of the Bonk Income Blast ETF, Tuttle Capital seeks to limit the volatility traditionally associated with such coins. The ETF will use a put credit spread strategy with FLEX options to manage price swings. Tuttle Capital plans to capitalize on the memecoin’s popularity while controlling risk for investors.

Sui and Litecoin Included in New ETFs

Tuttle Capital has also applied for ETFs based on Sui (SUI) and Litecoin (LTC). Sui, a newer cryptocurrency, is currently trading at $3.59, up by 0.93%. Litecoin, on the other hand, is more stable, with only a slight 0.21% increase, trading at $115. These cryptocurrencies will also be included in the income blast strategy alongside Bonk. Tuttle Capital aims to offer a diversified approach for investors interested in these assets.

Like the Bonk ETF, the Sui and Litecoin ETFs will focus on providing steady income while still reflecting the daily price movements of these coins. The strategy, using put credit spreads with FLEX options, aims to limit investors’ exposure to volatile swings. Tuttle Capital believes this strategy will be attractive to both institutional and retail investors looking for crypto exposure with reduced risk.

Experts Warn of Risks in Bonk ETF Filing

Tuttle Capital’s filing faces challenges as the SEC has not yet approved any spot ETFs for altcoins like Bonk, SUI, or Litecoin. Decisions regarding these crypto ETFs continue to be delayed, as the SEC works on broader listing standards with major exchanges.

Experts such as ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart have commented on the high-risk nature of Solana-based Bonk. Seyffart suggested brokerages should issue warnings due to the coin’s volatility, though he acknowledged that experimentation is essential for the market.

Tuttle Capital is not the first firm to file for a Bonk ETF. Rex Shares and Osprey Funds have also submitted filings. However, Tuttle Capital’s approach of combining Bonk with Sui and Litecoin in an income-focused strategy marks a unique offering in the crypto ETF space.

