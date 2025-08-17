Two addresses swapped 1,791.5 ETH for LINK in the past 7 hours, worth $7.84 million.

PANews reported on August 17th that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, two addresses swapped 1,791.5 ETH for 351,834.6 LINK in the past 7 hours, with a total value of US$7.84 million. Among them:
- Address 0xCEd...837b9: Bought 276,000 LINK at an average price of $22.12
- Address 0x61b...00EC3: Bought 75,000 LINK at an average price of $22.71
