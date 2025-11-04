Two African Women Voted Onto FIFPro Women’s World XI For First Time

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 03: Ghizlane Chebbak of Morocco celebrates with fans after advancing to the knock out stage after the 1-0 victory in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group H match between Morocco and Colombia at Perth Rectangular Stadium on August 03, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) FIFA via Getty Images

For the first time ever, two African players have been selected by their fellow professionals in a FIFPro Women’s World XI dominated by the English and Spanish.

While there were no surprises to see a team dominated by English (six) and Spanish (three) players, the remaining two positions went to two African women – Ghizlane Chebbak of Morocco and Barbra Banda of Zambia.

Not only is this the first instance of two Africans being voted onto the same team in the women’s game, it is also the first time this has happened in the history of the FIFPro World XI which was established in 2005.

Banda, the current BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year, has been selected for the second year in succession, becoming the first African woman chosen in the process. The selection of Chebbak is more of a surprise. The top scorer at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations this year, she is currently playing in Saudi Arabia, becoming also the first woman selected while representing an Asian club.

Since the men’s World XI was first voted on in 2005, only four African players have ever been selected by their fellow professionals. Samuel Eto’o of Cameroon was voted onto the World XI in the first two years, followed by Didier Drogba of Côte d’Ivoire in 2007. It took another 15 years for Achraf Hakimi of Morocco to be selected in 2022.

Chebbak is therefore also the first African midfielder ever to be voted into a men’s or women’s World XI. The most capped woman in her country’s history, she scored five times for Morocco at the delayed Africa Cup of Nations as the hosts reached the final. There she gave her team the lead in Rabat only for Nigeria to come from 0-2 down to win a tenth title.

Lucy Bronze was one of six England players chosen. The Chelsea player has been selected for an eighth time, breaking the all-time record previously held by Wendie Renard of OL Lyonnes who was voted into the first seven editions of the Women’s World XI.

SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN – AUGUST 30: Lucy Bronze of Olympique Lyonnais and Wendie Renard of Olympique Lyonnais celebrate on the podium after their teams victory in the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final between VfL Wolfsburg Women’s and Olympique Lyonnais at Estadio Anoeta on August 30, 2020 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Alvaro Barrientos/Pool via Getty Images) Getty Images

Bronze was one of three Chelsea players nominated with Millie Bright selected for a third time and goalkeeper Hannah Hampton making her debut on the World XI. Indeed, there were three players selected each from the dominant women’s club sides on the European continent – Arsenal, Chelsea and FC Barcelona.

England captain Leah Williamson and her Arsenal team-mate Alessia Russo made it onto the World XI for the second occasion. For Chloe Kelly, it is a first selection, a remarkable turnaround for a player seemingly in limbo at the beginning of 2025 having been dropped by Manchester City last season.

Kelly said ’I’m very honored to be within an amazing group of players. It’s special. I’m very grateful. Being recognised by your peers – the players that you come up against, the players that you play with – is special, when you battle it out on the pitch and have that respect for each other to nominate one other for an award.”

While the selection of Ballon D’Or winners, Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas was to be expected, the third Spanish player chosen, Ona Batlle, was voted onto the team for the first time. She said “being chosen among the eleven best of the year is a privilege. I truly believe it is the result of teamwork, but it is also a privilege to be nominated and to be alongside all these players who are also very good. For me, it is quite significant and an honor that the players can vote and that they have voted for me. I am very happy.”

More than 6,000 female professional players around the world cast their votes to select their team of the year. Votes were based on performances between 11 August 2024 and 3 August 2025.