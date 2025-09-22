Two car dealerships will accept stablecoin payments in Bolivia through partnerships with Tether and BitGo.

PANews reported on September 22nd that, according to Businesswire, Toyosa SA, the exclusive distributor of Lexus, Toyota, and Yamaha in Bolivia, and Crown Ltda, the exclusive distributor of BYD and other brands in Bolivia, have announced a strategic partnership with BitGo Trust Company, Inc., Tether, and crypto bank Towerbank to provide fiat-to-cryptocurrency integration for individuals and businesses in the region. Starting September 19, 2025, customers will be able to use Tether's stablecoin, USDT, to purchase Toyosa and Crown vehicles, parts, and services. PANews reported on September 22nd that, according to Businesswire, Toyosa SA, the exclusive distributor of Lexus, Toyota, and Yamaha in Bolivia, and Crown Ltda, the exclusive distributor of BYD and other brands in Bolivia, have announced a strategic partnership with BitGo Trust Company, Inc., Tether, and crypto bank Towerbank to provide fiat-to-cryptocurrency integration for individuals and businesses in the region. Starting September 19, 2025, customers will be able to use Tether's stablecoin, USDT, to purchase Toyosa and Crown vehicles, parts, and services.