Two Giant Ethereum (ETH) Bull Companies Are Back in Action! Announce Massive Acquisitions!

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 05:53
Bitcoin
BTC$111,624.41+2.30%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.00028+10.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017223+4.99%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.563-0.44%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002538+19.32%
Ethereum
ETH$4,326.31+0.39%

After Bitcoin, corporate focus is shifting to Ethereum. Institutional ETH treasury firms continue to proliferate, with the largest being Bitmine and SharpLink Gaming, which are acquiring massive amounts of Ethereum (ETH).

According to the latest data, the largest ETH treasury company, Bitmine, announced that it acquired 153,075 ETH last week.

SharpLink Gaming, the second-largest ETH treasury company, also announced the purchase of 39,008 ETH.

Bitmine Maintains First Place!

According to the official statement, Bitmine, the world’s largest ETH treasury, said it purchased an additional 153,075 ETH worth $668 million last week, bringing its total Ethereum holdings to 1.866 million ETH.

According to the latest figures, the company has 1.866 million ETH ($8.15 billion), 192 Bitcoin (BTC) and $635 million in cash.

The total value of the assets was approximately $8.9 billion, while the average cost per Ethereum was announced as $4,458.

“Bitmine announced today $8.98 billion in crypto + cash assets. As of August 31st, the company’s crypto assets consisted of 1,866,974 ETH at $4,458 per ETH, 192 Bitcoin (BTC), and $635 million in unsecured cash.

BitMine ranks as the first Ethereum treasury and the second global crypto treasury after Strategy Inc. (MSTR), which holds 629,376 BTC worth $71 billion.

BitMine remains the world’s largest ETH treasury.”

Bitmine Chairman Tom Lee reiterated his view that ETH will become the most important investment asset in the next 10-15 years.

Sharplink Gaming Makes Massive Etheruem Purchase!

SharpLink Gaming announced in a post from its X account that it purchased 39,008 ETH worth approximately $177 million at an average price of approximately $4,531.

With the latest acquisition, the company’s total holdings have reached 837,230 ETH, worth approximately $3.6 billion. As of June 2, the company has received 2,318 ETH in staking rewards.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/two-giant-ethereum-eth-bull-companies-are-back-in-action-announce-massive-acquisitions/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

PEPE tests key support as Elon Musk’s frog post sparks speculation of a meme coin rally. #sponsoredcontent
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000000988+0.50%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003858+14.51%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000978+3.60%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/22 02:37
Share
Trump's enthusiasm for Warsh as Fed chairman cools

Trump's enthusiasm for Warsh as Fed chairman cools

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Jinshi, citing the Wall Street Journal, Trump talked to Warsh about replacing Powell in February and March this year, but Warsh advised
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.403+1.02%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1207+61.14%
Share
PANews2025/06/29 22:35
Share
SEC, CFTC Open Door to Spot Crypto Trading on U.S. Regulated Exchanges

SEC, CFTC Open Door to Spot Crypto Trading on U.S. Regulated Exchanges

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017224+5.09%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/03 05:49
Share

Trending News

More

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Trump's enthusiasm for Warsh as Fed chairman cools

SEC, CFTC Open Door to Spot Crypto Trading on U.S. Regulated Exchanges

Watch Out: These 7 Altcoins Are Practically in the Hands of Whales – They Control the Supply

XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications