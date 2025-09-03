Two Giant Ethereum (ETH) Bull Companies Are Back in Action! Announce Massive Acquisitions!

After Bitcoin, corporate focus is shifting to Ethereum. Institutional ETH treasury firms continue to proliferate, with the largest being Bitmine and SharpLink Gaming, which are acquiring massive amounts of Ethereum (ETH).

According to the latest data, the largest ETH treasury company, Bitmine, announced that it acquired 153,075 ETH last week.

SharpLink Gaming, the second-largest ETH treasury company, also announced the purchase of 39,008 ETH.

Bitmine Maintains First Place!

According to the official statement, Bitmine, the world’s largest ETH treasury, said it purchased an additional 153,075 ETH worth $668 million last week, bringing its total Ethereum holdings to 1.866 million ETH.

According to the latest figures, the company has 1.866 million ETH ($8.15 billion), 192 Bitcoin (BTC) and $635 million in cash.

The total value of the assets was approximately $8.9 billion, while the average cost per Ethereum was announced as $4,458.

“Bitmine announced today $8.98 billion in crypto + cash assets. As of August 31st, the company’s crypto assets consisted of 1,866,974 ETH at $4,458 per ETH, 192 Bitcoin (BTC), and $635 million in unsecured cash.

BitMine ranks as the first Ethereum treasury and the second global crypto treasury after Strategy Inc. (MSTR), which holds 629,376 BTC worth $71 billion.

BitMine remains the world’s largest ETH treasury.”

Bitmine Chairman Tom Lee reiterated his view that ETH will become the most important investment asset in the next 10-15 years.

Sharplink Gaming Makes Massive Etheruem Purchase!

SharpLink Gaming announced in a post from its X account that it purchased 39,008 ETH worth approximately $177 million at an average price of approximately $4,531.

With the latest acquisition, the company’s total holdings have reached 837,230 ETH, worth approximately $3.6 billion. As of June 2, the company has received 2,318 ETH in staking rewards.

*This is not investment advice.

