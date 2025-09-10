Two Major Ethereum Networks Suffer Outages on the Same Day

The string of issues is raising fresh doubts about the reliability of rollups as adoption surges.

Linea Hit by Sequencer Pause on Airdrop Day

Linea’s troubles came first. For nearly an hour, block production froze when its sequencer slowed to a crawl, leaving a 46-minute gap before the system recovered. The incident couldn’t have been timed worse: it landed on the very day Linea was preparing to open claims for its first token airdrop.

The network had already been battling a wave of phishing attempts targeting users eager to participate. Even so, Linea’s momentum hasn’t slowed—L2Beat data shows assets locked on the platform jumped more than 20% this week, reaching roughly $1.7 billion.

Polygon Finality Lag Blamed on Bug

Polygon followed with its own setback. While the chain continued producing blocks, finality lagged by 10 to 15 minutes due to a software bug in its Bor and Erigon clients. Some RPC services were also affected until validators rolled out a patch later in the day.

Taken together, the outages underscore how fragile Ethereum’s scaling landscape remains. With billions at stake and new token launches drawing in massive interest, networks are being tested not only for throughput but also for resilience in the spotlight.

