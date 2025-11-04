ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Two Market Legends, One Warning: The Bubble’s Back appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Burry and Warren Buffett, two icons of market caution, are flashing red signals for November. Burry is once again betting against Wall Street, while Buffett’s favorite valuation gauge just hit its highest level in history. Together, their moves are sending a powerful warning that financial markets may be entering dangerous territory, with crypto already feeling the pain. Sponsored Michael Burry’s “Wildest” 13F Yet The Short Bear, a pseudonymous trader and analyst, has described Michael Burry’s latest 13F filing as his wildest yet. The filing, submitted more than a week earlier than usual, shows Burry executing aggressive short positions reminiscent of his strategy before the 2008 financial crisis. Michael Burry 13F This is the wildest (and early by more than a week) 13F I have maybe ever seen. Pure bubble shorting, Burry is going after the next 2008. I respect burry, however let’s remember it took 2-3 years from the moment he started shorting via CDS until 2005 until… pic.twitter.com/0PUa1mQJcl — THE SHORT BEAR (@TheShortBear) November 3, 2025 According to their analysis, Burry’s trades include put (sell) contracts stretching to 2026 and 2027, with tens of thousands of contracts on positions such as $50 and $30 puts. This implies a long-term bearish outlook and potential preparation for a major market collapse within two to three years. Market analyst Kashyap Sriram noted that Burry shorted the market in Q1 2025, just before the April flash crash that wiped out billions in equity value. “He’s short again, just ahead of the AI bubble’s final reckoning,” Sriram wrote, comparing the current hype to the fairy tale The Emperor’s New Clothes. “Everyone knows AI is a bubble, but it’s easier to pretend not to see it than risk calling it out.” Burry’s strategy suggests he believes the market has overextended on artificial intelligence mania,… The post Two Market Legends, One Warning: The Bubble’s Back appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Burry and Warren Buffett, two icons of market caution, are flashing red signals for November. Burry is once again betting against Wall Street, while Buffett’s favorite valuation gauge just hit its highest level in history. Together, their moves are sending a powerful warning that financial markets may be entering dangerous territory, with crypto already feeling the pain. Sponsored Michael Burry’s “Wildest” 13F Yet The Short Bear, a pseudonymous trader and analyst, has described Michael Burry’s latest 13F filing as his wildest yet. The filing, submitted more than a week earlier than usual, shows Burry executing aggressive short positions reminiscent of his strategy before the 2008 financial crisis. Michael Burry 13F This is the wildest (and early by more than a week) 13F I have maybe ever seen. Pure bubble shorting, Burry is going after the next 2008. I respect burry, however let’s remember it took 2-3 years from the moment he started shorting via CDS until 2005 until… pic.twitter.com/0PUa1mQJcl — THE SHORT BEAR (@TheShortBear) November 3, 2025 According to their analysis, Burry’s trades include put (sell) contracts stretching to 2026 and 2027, with tens of thousands of contracts on positions such as $50 and $30 puts. This implies a long-term bearish outlook and potential preparation for a major market collapse within two to three years. Market analyst Kashyap Sriram noted that Burry shorted the market in Q1 2025, just before the April flash crash that wiped out billions in equity value. “He’s short again, just ahead of the AI bubble’s final reckoning,” Sriram wrote, comparing the current hype to the fairy tale The Emperor’s New Clothes. “Everyone knows AI is a bubble, but it’s easier to pretend not to see it than risk calling it out.” Burry’s strategy suggests he believes the market has overextended on artificial intelligence mania,…

Two Market Legends, One Warning: The Bubble’s Back

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 20:52
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE$0.00018-20.00%
RedStone
RED$0.3284-1.32%
MAY
MAY$0.02771+6.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004688-8.20%
USUAL
USUAL$0.0336-2.41%

Michael Burry and Warren Buffett, two icons of market caution, are flashing red signals for November. Burry is once again betting against Wall Street, while Buffett’s favorite valuation gauge just hit its highest level in history.

Together, their moves are sending a powerful warning that financial markets may be entering dangerous territory, with crypto already feeling the pain.

Sponsored

Michael Burry’s “Wildest” 13F Yet

The Short Bear, a pseudonymous trader and analyst, has described Michael Burry’s latest 13F filing as his wildest yet. The filing, submitted more than a week earlier than usual, shows Burry executing aggressive short positions reminiscent of his strategy before the 2008 financial crisis.

According to their analysis, Burry’s trades include put (sell) contracts stretching to 2026 and 2027, with tens of thousands of contracts on positions such as $50 and $30 puts. This implies a long-term bearish outlook and potential preparation for a major market collapse within two to three years.

Market analyst Kashyap Sriram noted that Burry shorted the market in Q1 2025, just before the April flash crash that wiped out billions in equity value.

Burry’s strategy suggests he believes the market has overextended on artificial intelligence mania, echoing his contrarian stance before the subprime collapse nearly two decades ago.

Sponsored

Warren Buffett’s Classic Warning Revisited

Meanwhile, Warren Buffett’s long-standing valuation metric, the Buffett Indicator, is now flashing its strongest warning since the dot-com era.

The ratio of total US stock market capitalization to GDP has reached 233.7%, a new all-time high.

Buffett Indicator. Source: Gieger Capital on X

Sponsored

A reading of 233.7% indicates that US equities are extremely overvalued relative to the real economy. Historically, such a condition is associated with sharp corrections or multi-year bear markets.

Crypto Already Feeling the Heat

The crypto market appears to be the first casualty of this growing risk aversion. According to Coin Bureau, $790 billion in value has been wiped out since October, with the total crypto market capitalization falling from $4.22 trillion to $3.43 trillion, erasing all gains made since the start of 2025.

Sponsored

Crypto analyst Ran Neuner warned that a modest pullback in equities could trigger further losses in digital assets.

With Burry doubling down on shorts and Buffett’s indicator flashing red, markets face mounting pressure heading into year-end.

Whether the tipping point comes from an AI bubble unwind, earnings reset, or a liquidity squeeze, both legendary investors appear to be preparing for a reckoning.

When some of the world’s greatest contrarians turn bearish, it may pay to heed their warnings before the bubble bursts. Therefore, crypto traders and investors must stay vigilant and conduct their own research.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/burry-buffett-market-risk-indicator/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001226+6.60%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00261-3.69%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007811+1.17%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.324-1.51%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17636-1.84%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00228+10.14%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15212+10.08%
MemeCore
M$2.47817+3.24%
Threshold
T$0.01294+0.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40

Trending News

More

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Matrixport: Bitcoin’s Price Surge to $105K May Be Tested Soon

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,934.79
$105,934.79$105,934.79

+0.83%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,563.03
$3,563.03$3,563.03

+1.23%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5523
$2.5523$2.5523

+0.91%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.57
$167.57$167.57

+0.76%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18015
$0.18015$0.18015

+0.51%