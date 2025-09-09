Two men in Hong Kong were arrested by law enforcement for allegedly using cryptocurrency mining machines to steal electricity and may be involved in serious crimes.

PANews reported on September 9th that according to Hong Kong media outlet Oriental Daily, Hong Kong law enforcement authorities recently arrested two men from an engineering company for allegedly installing cryptocurrency mining machines in the false ceilings of residential care homes for people with disabilities in Cheung Sha Wan and Sau Mau Ping, accessing the homes' networks and power systems, resulting in additional losses of approximately HK$9,000. The two men were charged with "electricity theft," and the case is still under investigation. The mining machines were discovered after the homes experienced unusually slow internet connections. Law enforcement authorities have removed the equipment and are reminding the public to be vigilant during installation to prevent similar incidents.

It is reported that stealing electricity is a serious crime in Hong Kong. According to the Theft Ordinance, anyone who dishonestly uses electricity without proper authority, or dishonestly causes waste of electricity or transfers electricity elsewhere is guilty of a crime and may be sentenced to up to 5 years' imprisonment.