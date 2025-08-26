Two MIT brothers apply to exclude Google searches related to $25 million crypto heist

PANews reported on August 26 that according to Decrypt, two MIT graduate brothers, Anton and James Peraire-Bueno, filed a motion with the Manhattan Federal Court in New York, requesting the exclusion of their Google search records as evidence for allegedly stealing $25 million in crypto assets through blockchain vulnerabilities.

Prosecutors attempted to use their searches for "top crypto lawyers" and "wire fraud statute of limitations" to prove criminal intent, but the defense argued that these searches occurred during legal consultations and were protected by attorney-client privilege. This case is believed to be the first criminal case involving the MEV-boost blockchain vulnerability. If convicted, the two men face up to 20 years in prison on each charge. U.S. District Judge Jessica G.L. Clarke will determine whether these searches constitute evidence of guilt or merely reflect legitimate legal consultation.