Two new wallet addresses, suspected to belong to Bitmine, received approximately 33,900 ETH from FalconX.

PANews reported on October 29th that, according to Onchain Lens, two newly created wallet addresses received a total of 33,948 ETH, equivalent to approximately $135.63 million at current prices. The funds originated from the institutional trading platform FalconX, and analysts believe these addresses most likely belong to the mining company Bitmine.

