Two Tokens for One as Ripple XRP News Highlights Market Growth

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 19:04
Ripple XRP news continues to reflect steady market momentum. Analysts point to stronger adoption in payments and institutional activity, with interest in yield opportunities growing alongside it. Against this backdrop, XRP Tundra has announced the launch of its limited-time presale: the offer delivers two tokens for one purchase and gives XRP holders the long-awaited ability to stake directly within the ecosystem.

The project bridges the XRP Ledger with Solana, combining governance and utility in a way that separates responsibilities and supports long-term sustainability. It’s a presale structured not only to raise funds but also to build an ecosystem that rewards holders from day one.

A Limited-Time Presale with Two Tokens

The presale now open in Phase 1 introduces a model that stands apart from standard single-token sales. Every purchase at $0.30 includes two assets:

  • TUNDRA-X (XRPL): A governance and reserve token native to the XRP Ledger, designed to provide stability and voting rights.
  • TUNDRA-S (Solana): A utility token launched on Solana, created for staking rewards, liquidity, and participation in DeFi.

This design ensures that governance power is anchored on XRPL while utility expands through Solana’s fast-paced ecosystem. Presale buyers are positioned in both networks simultaneously, capturing value from two very different but complementary blockchains.

Staking Through Cryo Vaults

Alongside the presale, XRP Tundra is introducing Cryo Vaults, the platform’s staking system. XRP holders can lock tokens for 7, 30, 60, or 90 days and receive rewards in TUNDRA tokens. When the period ends, the original XRP is returned automatically together with staking rewards.

The design emphasizes security and efficiency. Tokens never leave the XRP Ledger, are never lent to third parties, and cannot be rehypothecated. This makes staking safe, predictable, and energy-efficient, qualities increasingly important to both individual investors and institutions. For XRP holders who have waited years for native yield, Cryo Vaults provide a clear solution.

Tokenomics for Long-Term Value

Presale and staking are supported by a fixed-supply model. TUNDRA-X is capped at 200 million tokens, while TUNDRA-S is limited to 100 million. Scarcity protects long-term value, while transparent allocation builds confidence.

40% of both supplies are allocated to presale buyers. A quarter is reserved for staking rewards, distributed gradually with daily caps to avoid inflationary pressure. The remaining tokens are split between ecosystem growth, liquidity, and the team under a vesting schedule.

This structure ensures that rewards are sustainable rather than dependent on constant new deposits. It also avoids the unchecked inflation that undermines many staking projects.

Positioned for Market Growth

Ripple XRP’s recent momentum highlights the growing interest in assets that combine efficiency with utility. XRP Tundra builds directly on that foundation, giving holders the ability to stake and earn while also tapping into Solana’s DeFi environment.

The limited-time presale offers both tokens at once, creating governance exposure on XRPL and utility participation on Solana. Together with staking and fixed tokenomics, the structure positions Tundra as a project ready to grow alongside XRP’s expanding role in the market.

Moreover, XRP Tundra has completed multiple independent audits to ensure security and transparency for its community:

The project has also undergone full KYC verification with Vital Block, confirming team accountability and compliance standards. These steps demonstrate XRP Tundra’s commitment to building trust through transparency and robust security.

Conclusion

The crypto landscape is shifting toward staking, sustainability, and cross-chain opportunity. XRP Tundra brings all three together in one platform. Its presale at $0.30 delivers two tokens for one purchase, while Cryo Vaults turn XRP into a yield-generating asset for the first time. Fixed supplies and clear allocations give the project a framework designed for the long term.

For XRP holders looking to move beyond passive storage, this presale offers a direct path into governance, rewards, and cross-chain participation at the ground floor.

Source: https://finbold.com/xrp-tundra-announces-limited-time-presale-two-tokens-for-one-as-ripple-xrp-news-highlights-market-growth/

