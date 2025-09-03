Tyler, The Creator Dominates As Old And New Albums Chart Together

Tyler, the Creator scores five simultaneous entries on the Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart, led by Cherry Bomb at the top as Don’t Tap the Glass also returns. Las Vegas, CA – November 14: Sundays headliner, Tyler, The Creator performs on the Frank Stage on the final day of the three-day Day N Vegas hip-hop music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Tyler, the Creator has issued two full-lengths in the past 12 months – a truly impressive level of output for any superstar. He most recently delivered Don’t Tap the Glass just weeks ago, earning another big win on charts everywhere, though the set hasn’t held on like his previous set, Chromakopia, which arrived only a few months prior.

This frame, a pair of his albums return in the United Kingdom. Both comeback projects even appear on the same tally, joining a number of other favorites in his catalog.

Cherry Bomb Returns to Multiple Charts

Cherry Bomb is back on several tallies following its tenth anniversary vinyl reissue. The project lands at No. 49 on the Official Albums chart, the main list of the most popular projects in the U.K., landing right in the middle of the list of the most consumed studio and live efforts.

Tyler, the Creator Returns to the Top 10

Tyler’s decade-old effort reappears inside the top 10 on multiple tallies. Cherry Bomb blasts back onto the Official Vinyl Albums chart at No. 5. The hip-hop set also reenters both the Official Albums Sales and Official Physical Albums rosters in the same spot, at No. 7.

Cherry Bomb Hits No. 1 on Hip-Hop Chart

The most impressive move for Tyler’s years-old set this week happens on the Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart. Cherry Bomb soars back in all the way at No. 1, where it leads for the first time. The project is Tyler’s fourth leader on that list, joining Don’t Tap the Glass, Igor, and Chromakopia.

Don’t Tap the Glass Also Reappears

The excitement around Cherry Bomb seems to have lifted Tyler’s most recent full-length Don’t Tap the Glass, as it is back on the Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart as well. The new release, which debuted at No. 1 only a few weeks ago, reenters the tally this frame at No. 39, joining its predecessors.

Half of Tyler’s four U.K. hip-hop No. 1s have reached the summit in just the past several weeks.

Three Other Tyler Albums Chart Together

In addition to Cherry Bomb and Don’t Tap the Glass, three other Tyler albums appear on the Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart this week. Call Me If You Get Lost improves to No. 7, Flower Boy holds at No. 11, and Wolf dips to No. 17. That gives the Grammy winner five titles on the same ranking, which features just 40 spaces.