U.S. and U.K. Push Toward Joint Crypto Framework as Adoption Race Heats Up

Washington and London are moving closer to a unified approach on digital assets, with both sides signaling that crypto will be part of their broader economic cooperation.

Sources told the Financial Times that the United Kingdom is eager to narrow its regulatory gap with the United States in order to attract investment and speed up mainstream adoption.

The timing is significant. Under President Donald Trump, the U.S. has already taken aggressive steps to reposition itself as a global hub for digital finance. Washington dismantled “Operation Chokepoint 2.0,” which had limited banking access for crypto firms, and passed the Genius Act to create legal clarity for stablecoin payments. Those moves have given American regulators a head start that Britain is now trying to match.

Talks Expand Beyond Tariffs

The latest discussions took place Tuesday between U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.K. Chancellor Rachel Reeves, according to the report. The talks, originally focused on tariffs, included crypto executives from Coinbase, Circle, and Ripple Labs. Officials outlined early ideas for regulatory alignment, with the goal of making it easier for U.S. firms to establish operations in Britain without navigating conflicting rules.

President Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer are expected to continue those conversations later this week. Observers believe stablecoin regulation will be front and center, given its importance in cross-border payments and financial stability.

Britain’s Push to Catch Up

The U.K. government has faced mounting criticism for lagging behind on digital asset oversight. Former chancellor George Osborne, now serving on Coinbase’s global advisory council, put it bluntly: “On crypto and stablecoins, as on too many other things, the hard truth is this: we’re being completely left behind. It’s time to catch up.”

The British government hopes that aligning with the U.S. will create a more attractive environment for crypto companies while also strengthening the country’s role in global finance.

The Bigger Picture

Stablecoins are quickly becoming a geopolitical tool as much as a financial instrument. The U.S. views them as a way to reinforce the dollar’s global dominance, while other countries, including the U.K., see them as a gateway to innovation and competitiveness. If Washington and London succeed in harmonizing their rules, the partnership could set the standard for other major economies to follow.

For now, the cooperation remains in its early stages. But the inclusion of crypto in high-level economic talks underscores how digital assets have moved from the fringes of finance to the center of global policymaking.

