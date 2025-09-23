U.S. and U.K. Team Up to Shape Global Crypto Rules

The United States and the United Kingdom have created a new transatlantic task force designed to align how both countries oversee crypto markets and nurture innovation in financial technology.

Behind the initiative are Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, who agreed that fragmented rules risk slowing adoption and undermining trust. By forming a joint body, the governments want to move toward consistent standards that support growth while preserving security.

A Six-Month Roadmap

The task force, formally named the Transatlantic Taskforce for the Markets of the Future, will spend the next 180 days drafting policy recommendations. Its mandate stretches beyond cryptocurrencies to cover wider digital finance, including capital markets infrastructure. Officials emphasized that industry participants will be consulted throughout, with findings reported through the UK–U.S. Financial Regulatory Working Group.

The effort follows high-level discussions last week with executives from Bank of America, Barclays, Citi, Ripple, Circle, and Coinbase. By drawing in both traditional financial institutions and crypto firms, Washington and London signaled that the project isn’t just about regulating risk — it’s also about encouraging innovation.

Industry Reaction

Crypto leaders were quick to endorse the move. Dante Disparte of Circle called the task force a milestone that could deliver safer, more resilient markets worldwide. Coinbase’s Daniel Seifert, speaking for the exchange’s EMEA operations, highlighted its potential to expand liquidity and open new channels of participation for businesses and investors.

For both countries, the new partnership represents more than just regulatory housekeeping. It is also a geopolitical statement: by coordinating on digital assets, the U.S. and U.K. aim to shape international norms and retain influence over markets that are increasingly borderless. If successful, the framework could become a template for other jurisdictions wrestling with the balance between innovation and oversight.

