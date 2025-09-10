The post U.S. August PPI Falls to 2.6%, Lowest Since June appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
The U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) for August 2025 rose 2.6% year-over-year, marking the slowest increase since June and below analysts’ expectations of 3.3%. This reading is down from July’s 3.3% rise, signaling easing inflation pressures on wholesale goods and services. The slight drop reflects a modest cooling in producer costs, offering some relief amid ongoing economic concerns. Markets will watch future trends closely for inflation’s path.
