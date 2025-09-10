U.S. Bill Orders Treasury to Study Bitcoin Reserve

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 06:57
Humanity
H$0.04145-3.28%
Union
U$0.00966-4.07%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.687+0.88%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2026-4.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10144+1.11%

The House Appropriations Committee advanced a 2026 funding bill that instructs the Treasury Department to study the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a US digital asset stockpile.

The directive, included in H.R. 5166, requires reports within 90 days on custody, cybersecurity, and accounting of such assets.

Treasury Reports and Political Context

Sponsored

The Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act allocates more than $239 million for Treasury operations.

Sections 137 and 138 direct the agency to analyze potential barriers, identify custody partners, and outline how digital assets would appear on the federal balance sheet.

The bill further requires a classified report from Treasury and the National Security Agency on coordination in managing digital assets, signaling national security concerns.

While it does not mandate purchases, it places Bitcoin at the center of US fiscal debates for the first time.

This development coincides with broader regulation discussions. Senator Ruben Gallego released a framework proposing CFTC oversight of non-security digital assets and new consumer protections.

Sponsored

The document also criticized former President Donald Trump for using digital asset ventures for personal gain.

BeInCrypto reported that the Trump family’s WLFI token launch briefly boosted their net worth by $5 billion, intensifying scrutiny over political influence in crypto markets.

At the same time, Eric Trump has become an outspoken advocate for Bitcoin.

Speaking at a Seoul event, he predicted that cryptocurrency growth will be “explosive” in the next 12 to 18 months and pitched Bitcoin as a hedge against real estate, as BeInCrypto reported.

Market infrastructure is also adapting. Nasdaq President Tal Cohen announced a filing to the SEC to enable tokenized securities trading, saying innovation must advance “without sacrificing trust and investor protection.”

Sponsored

Enforcement, Sanctions, and the Road Ahead

The appropriations bill also expands enforcement budgets, with $230 million allocated to the Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, including funds to test AI for sanctions enforcement.

Days before the bill’s release, the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Southeast Asian networks that stole more than $10 billion from Americans in 2024 through fraudulent crypto investment schemes tied to human trafficking.

Source | OFAC

Sponsored

These moves highlight how digital assets function as both tools for innovation and avenues for crime.

Sponsored

The bill also restricts the Treasury from using appropriated funds to design or develop a central bank digital currency. Lawmakers framed the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve study as a way to explore crypto’s role without committing to sweeping monetary reforms.

Together, the new reserve directive, parallel market reforms, and the Trump family’s high-profile crypto ventures underscore how digital assets are reshaping US economic, political, and security agendas.

Treasury’s forthcoming reports will shape whether Bitcoin becomes a reserve tool, a regulatory challenge, or both.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/us-treasury-bill-bitcoin-reserve/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Expected To Drop Over 25% By November As Layer Brett Takes Centre Stage

Shiba Inu Price Expected To Drop Over 25% By November As Layer Brett Takes Centre Stage

Shiba Inu’s recent performance has traders bracing for a potential 25% decline by November, especially now that its technicals are hinting at mounting downside pressure. While SHIB struggles to hold key support, Layer Brett is gaining all the attention and deservedly, thanks to its highly successful presale. The big question now is: can LBRETT outshine [...] The post Shiba Inu Price Expected To Drop Over 25% By November As Layer Brett Takes Centre Stage appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001287+0.54%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000536+0.94%
Solayer
LAYER$0.535+0.46%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/10 08:00
Share
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Union
U$0.01096+1.95%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006603+1.04%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0843-2.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share
XRP flirts with $3 amid ETF approval hope: Is $3.60 the next stop?

XRP flirts with $3 amid ETF approval hope: Is $3.60 the next stop?

XRP price depends on pending ETF approval odds, but XRPL adoption and tokenization metrics still remain weak, raising concerns about the longevity of any rally. Key takeaways:Bloomberg analysts assign 95% odds for an XRP ETF, with a SEC decision expected for October.XRPL adoption lags peers, holding just 2% of Real World Assets despite stablecoin growth.Read more
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14365-1.82%
RealLink
REAL$0.06022-1.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1018+1.33%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/10 06:46
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Expected To Drop Over 25% By November As Layer Brett Takes Centre Stage

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

XRP flirts with $3 amid ETF approval hope: Is $3.60 the next stop?

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Stock: Surge on $1B AI-Powered Drug Discovery Platform and Circle Pharma Deal