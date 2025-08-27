U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick Announces New Initiative Involving the Cryptocurrency Sector

US Commerce Secretary and former Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick announced that they will integrate blockchain technology into government economic reporting.

Speaking at President Donald Trump’s August 26 cabinet meeting, Lutnick said, “The Commerce Department will start publishing its statistics on the blockchain. Because you are the crypto president, and we will put GDP data on the blockchain so people can use this technology for data distribution.”

Lutnick stated that the project’s details are still being developed, but it is designed to be shared with all government agencies. He added that this initiative will be a groundbreaking method for updating economic reports, leading to greater transparency in global markets.

Lutnick, known for his positive attitude toward cryptocurrencies, has previously compared Bitcoin to gold, defended Tether’s reserves, and rejected criticism that stablecoins are linked to illicit finance. He also voiced these views during his Senate confirmation process.

Lutnick also noted that collaboration with David Sacks, the White House’s crypto and artificial intelligence chief, made the creation of the Bitcoin strategic reserve possible while assessing President Trump’s first 100 days at a rally in Michigan on April 28.

*This is not investment advice.

