U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick: Trump may forgive Musk but will not forget the negative impact

By: PANews
2025/09/27 17:20
PANews reported on September 27th that according to The Hill, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that Trump may forgive Musk, but will not forget the negative impact he had after leaving the administration. Musk was once one of the president's closest allies in the Trump administration. Lutnick said: "I think Musk is that kind of person. He did win the president's friendship and admiration, but when he left, he showed a very negative side of himself. And I don't think the president will forget that negativity. Trump will remain friendly to Musk in the future and will be friendly and kind because he is indeed very affable, but do I think he will forget it? I don't think so."

