U.S. Congress Members Make Critical Bitcoin Appeal to SEC Chair

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 14:14
In a letter to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins, members of the US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee called for the implementation of President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14330, dated August 7, 2025.

The executive order aims to make it easier for 401(k) retirement fund investors to access alternative assets, particularly digital assets like Bitcoin. Members of Congress have urged the SEC to swiftly take the necessary regulatory steps to ensure Americans have access to a wider range of investment options in their retirement plans.

The letter stated that the SEC should collaborate with the Ministry of Labor to update relevant regulations, and that retirement investors should be given access to opportunities that will increase their risk-return balance.

The letter was signed by Committee Chairman French Hill, Capital Markets Subcommittee Chairman Ann Wagner, along with Frank D. Lucas, Warren Davidson, Marlin Stutzman, Andrew Garbarino, Michael V. Lawler, Troy Downing, and Mike Haridopolos.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/u-s-congress-members-make-critical-bitcoin-appeal-to-sec-chair/

