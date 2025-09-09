U.S. Congress Pushes Bill to Study Bitcoin Reserve and Digital Asset Stockpile

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/09 16:51
The U.S. Congress is taking a closer look at how digital assets could be included in the country’s financial system.

In a recent move, lawmakers introduced a bill directing the Treasury to study the feasibility of setting up a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a U.S. digital asset stockpile, marking a significant step toward wider crypto integration. 

What Will the Report Cover?

The bill tasks the Treasury with conducting a detailed study on whether and how the U.S. government could securely manage, track, and integrate Bitcoin and other digital assets into its financial structure.

The study will:

  • Identify legal and regulatory barriers to setting up such reserves
  • Assess the potential impact on the Treasury’s Forfeiture Fund
  • Outline legal pathways for federal agencies to contribute assets
  • Detail how these holdings would appear on the government’s official balance sheet
  • Disclose any third-party custody providers involved in securing the assets

90-Day Report to Congress

If passed, the legislation will require the Treasury Secretary to submit a report to Congress within 90 days. This report must outline a custody and cybersecurity framework, the legal basis for holding Bitcoin and other digital assets, and plans for coordination between federal agencies.

Alongside this, the Treasury Secretary and the NSA Director will be required to deliver a classified report within the same timeframe. This report will highlight how the two agencies are collaborating to safeguard the nation’s digital asset strategy.

Rep. Joyce, who introduced the bill, thanked the House Appropriations Committee for moving it forward. He noted that the bill keeps spending in check, embraces new technology and puts national security first.

Broader Crypto Regulations on the Horizon

Meanwhile, the lawmakers are also focusing on shaping clear rules for the broader U.S. crypto market.

The House Financial Services GOP is also pushing the CLARITY Act to set up a clear framework for U.S. digital asset markets. It has stressed that Senate approval of the bill is crucial to ensure the U.S. remains the leader in digital finance.

With these steps, the Congress is actively taking steps to establish a U.S. Bitcoin reserve and bring clarity to the nation’s digital asset market.

