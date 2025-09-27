The post U.S. Core PCE Inflation Steady at 2.9% for August 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The U.S. core PCE price index for August remained at 2.9%, matching forecasts. Market stability observed as no new interest rate changes are expected. Key crypto assets like BTC and ETH showed muted reactions. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on September 26 that the Core PCE price index remained unchanged at 2.9% in August 2025, matching market expectations. The stable inflation reading suggests no immediate Federal Reserve policy shifts, maintaining predictable monetary conditions favorable to risk assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. U.S. Inflation and Crypto Market Stability In Focus The core PCE index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, remained at 2.9% in August 2025. This figure closely aligns with market predictions, indicating that inflationary pressures are consistent with previous months. Policymakers and market observers expected no shifts in monetary policy given the matching of expectations. The implications of this include a muted response from financial markets. No significant policy or market shifts occurred, suggesting stability in both traditional and digital asset sectors in the immediate term. This potentially reinforces existing economic strategies without necessitating adjustments to interest rates. On the day of the announcement, market indicators showed minimal volatility, with key figures across financial and crypto sectors maintaining the status quo. Commentary from economic policymakers and industry leaders was notably absent, indicating the expected market response did not prompt significant actions or statements. Bitcoin’s Performance Amid PCE Stability Did you know? When core PCE aligns with forecasts, major cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH typically experience stability, similar to when August 2022 saw the same result. As of September 26, 2025, Bitcoin’s price stands at $109,717.67 with a market cap of 2.19 trillion and a market dominance of 57.78%. Over the past 24 hours, trading volume was $58,025,871,478.04, down by 22.95%. Bitcoin’s price change in… The post U.S. Core PCE Inflation Steady at 2.9% for August 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The U.S. core PCE price index for August remained at 2.9%, matching forecasts. Market stability observed as no new interest rate changes are expected. Key crypto assets like BTC and ETH showed muted reactions. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on September 26 that the Core PCE price index remained unchanged at 2.9% in August 2025, matching market expectations. The stable inflation reading suggests no immediate Federal Reserve policy shifts, maintaining predictable monetary conditions favorable to risk assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. U.S. Inflation and Crypto Market Stability In Focus The core PCE index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, remained at 2.9% in August 2025. This figure closely aligns with market predictions, indicating that inflationary pressures are consistent with previous months. Policymakers and market observers expected no shifts in monetary policy given the matching of expectations. The implications of this include a muted response from financial markets. No significant policy or market shifts occurred, suggesting stability in both traditional and digital asset sectors in the immediate term. This potentially reinforces existing economic strategies without necessitating adjustments to interest rates. On the day of the announcement, market indicators showed minimal volatility, with key figures across financial and crypto sectors maintaining the status quo. Commentary from economic policymakers and industry leaders was notably absent, indicating the expected market response did not prompt significant actions or statements. Bitcoin’s Performance Amid PCE Stability Did you know? When core PCE aligns with forecasts, major cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH typically experience stability, similar to when August 2022 saw the same result. As of September 26, 2025, Bitcoin’s price stands at $109,717.67 with a market cap of 2.19 trillion and a market dominance of 57.78%. Over the past 24 hours, trading volume was $58,025,871,478.04, down by 22.95%. Bitcoin’s price change in…

U.S. Core PCE Inflation Steady at 2.9% for August 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 08:29
Key Points:
  • The U.S. core PCE price index for August remained at 2.9%, matching forecasts.
  • Market stability observed as no new interest rate changes are expected.
  • Key crypto assets like BTC and ETH showed muted reactions.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on September 26 that the Core PCE price index remained unchanged at 2.9% in August 2025, matching market expectations.

The stable inflation reading suggests no immediate Federal Reserve policy shifts, maintaining predictable monetary conditions favorable to risk assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

U.S. Inflation and Crypto Market Stability In Focus

The core PCE index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, remained at 2.9% in August 2025. This figure closely aligns with market predictions, indicating that inflationary pressures are consistent with previous months. Policymakers and market observers expected no shifts in monetary policy given the matching of expectations.

The implications of this include a muted response from financial markets. No significant policy or market shifts occurred, suggesting stability in both traditional and digital asset sectors in the immediate term. This potentially reinforces existing economic strategies without necessitating adjustments to interest rates.

On the day of the announcement, market indicators showed minimal volatility, with key figures across financial and crypto sectors maintaining the status quo. Commentary from economic policymakers and industry leaders was notably absent, indicating the expected market response did not prompt significant actions or statements.

Bitcoin’s Performance Amid PCE Stability

Did you know? When core PCE aligns with forecasts, major cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH typically experience stability, similar to when August 2022 saw the same result.

As of September 26, 2025, Bitcoin’s price stands at $109,717.67 with a market cap of 2.19 trillion and a market dominance of 57.78%. Over the past 24 hours, trading volume was $58,025,871,478.04, down by 22.95%. Bitcoin’s price change in the past 24 hours was 0.67%, and it saw a -5.14% shift in the last seven days, according to CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:54 UTC on September 26, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research indicates that stable PCE readings usually support existing Federal Reserve policies, suggesting that expectations for rate hikes remain subdued. This stability can bolster confidence in cryptocurrency markets as investors seek risk assets with predictable returns, while ongoing macroeconomic stability provides a conducive environment for further digital asset adoption.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/us-core-pce-august-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
