U.S. Crypto Firms Demand Developer Protections in New Legislation

Google Cloud test eigen blockchain voor betalingen

Google Cloud zet een grote stap in de blockchain wereld met de ontwikkeling van een eigen Layer 1 blockchain, namelijk Google Cloud Universal Ledger (Ticker: GCUL). Het project bevindt zich momenteel in de private testnet fase en moet dienen als infrastructuur voor financiële instellingen wereldwijd. Daarmee positioneert Google zich niet alleen als aanbieder van cloud oplossingen voor bestaande blockchains, maar ook als bouwer van een volledig nieuw protocol. Doelen van het project Het belangrijkste doel van GCUL is het ondersteunen van tokenized assets, 24/7 settlements en Python gebaseerde smart contracts. Google wil hiermee financiële instellingen de mogelijkheid bieden om efficiënter betalingen en transacties af te wikkelen, zonder afhankelijk te zijn van een blockchain. Rich Widmann, hoofd Web3 strategie bij Google Cloud, benadrukt dat GCUL bedoeld is als neutrale oplossing waar elk financieel instituut mee kan bouwen. Volgens Google ligt de focus op het ontwikkelen van een systeem dat niet alleen transacties verwerkt, maar ook bredere toepassingen mogelijk maakt. Google dropping some details on its L1 blockchain (GCUL) over on LI Chain will feature python based smart contracts. Aims to be neutral infra built for finance w/ "native commercial bank money on-chain", 24/7 cap markets infra, payments and agentic capabilities. Looks like they… pic.twitter.com/cB1vlq3Oyv — Omar (@TheOneandOmsy) August 26, 2025 Met dit project speelt Google in op de groeiende vraag naar snelle en goedkope betaaloplossingen in een tijd waarin traditionele systemen vaak traag en gefragmenteerd zijn. Concurrentie met bestaande netwerken De lancering van GCUL plaatst Google rechtstreeks naast andere grote spelers zoals Stripe en Circle, die ook werken aan eigen blockchains. Stripe ontwikkelt Tempo terwijl Circle met Arc de nadruk legt op stablecoin adoptie en kapitaalmarkten. Het grote verschil zit volgens Google in de neutraliteit van GCUL. Waar Stripe en Circle vooral hun eigen producten en ecosystemen versterken, wil Google een infrastructuur neerzetten die toegankelijk is voor meerdere banken en partners. Dat maakt het project aantrekkelijker voor een brede groep. Toch zijn er kritische geluiden. Sommige analisten vragen zich af in hoeverre een blockchain die volledig door Google wordt gebouwd werkelijk gedecentraliseerd kan zijn. Widmann stelt dat de opzet zo is gemaakt dat bedrijven GCUL zelfstandig kunnen draaien, zonder dat ze afhankelijk zijn van Google zelf. Adoptie door grote bedrijven De samenwerking met CME Group geldt als een vroege validatie van Google's blockchain ambities. CME test momenteel het gebruik van GCUL voor tokenization en wholesale payments, met de belofte van goedkopere en snellere afwikkeling van onder meer margin, collateral en transactiekosten. Verdere testen met andere partijen staan gepland voor later dit jaar. TO TEST TOKENIZATION LATER THIS YEAR, THE DERIVATIVES TRADING GIANT CME GROUP HAS PARTNERED WITH THE U.S. IT GIANT GOOGLE CLOUD, WITH PLANS TO LAUNCH SERVICES IN 2026! CLASSIFIED FOR PAYMENTS AND STORES OF VALUE, CME GROUP HAS ALREADY LAUNCHED $XRP FUTURES AND LISTED #XRP! pic.twitter.com/JQPgmEDzAr — Tehseen Ahmed (@Tahseenahmed22) March 25, 2025 Daarnaast speculeert de markt dat ook andere grote bedrijven zoals Amazon of Microsoft zich in de toekomst kunnen aansluiten. Google zelf verwacht dat ondernemingen GCUL uiteindelijk zelfstandig gaan gebruiken om hun klanten directer en goedkoper te bedienen. Het bericht Google Cloud test eigen blockchain voor betalingen is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.