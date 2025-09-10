TLDR

Russia warns that the U.S. plan to use stablecoins could lead to global financial instability.

Kobyakov highlights concerns about the U.S. shifting its $35 trillion debt into stablecoins.

Aljarrah argues that stablecoins are not a reliable foundation for the international financial system.

XRP is presented as a neutral reserve asset, unlike dollar-backed stablecoins tied to U.S. fiscal policies.

Experts believe XRP could serve as a stable and neutral medium for cross-border financial transactions.

Versan Aljarrah, founder of Black Swan Capitalist, shared a video featuring Anton Kobyakov, an advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The clip discussed U.S. financial strategies, particularly focusing on its $35 trillion debt. Kobyakov raised concerns over the U.S. approach to gold and cryptocurrency markets, suggesting that stablecoins could be used to address mounting fiscal problems.

In the video, Kobyakov explained that Washington could shift part of its debt into stablecoins backed by U.S. treasuries. This move would potentially allow the real value of America’s obligations to decrease over time. He noted that similar strategies had been used in the 1930s and 1970s to manage imbalances, often at the expense of other nations. This time, he highlighted stablecoins as a potential policy tool to navigate these challenges.

Aljarrah emphasized that such a strategy would increase reliance on U.S. assets in the short term. However, he warned that it could ultimately undermine global trust in the dollar as devaluation occurs. He argued that the use of stablecoins, which are tied to U.S. fiscal policies, would not provide the stability necessary for international finance.

Stablecoins Criticized for Tying to U.S. Debt

The debate over stablecoins centers on their potential to stabilize the financial system. However, Aljarrah and Kobyakov pointed out that these assets are still tied to the U.S. debt. “Stablecoins are not the answer,” Aljarrah wrote, criticizing them as inadequate for long-term global financial stability.

Stablecoins are often seen as a stable store of value because they are backed by government-issued assets like the U.S. dollar. However, their link to U.S. fiscal policy means that they could become vulnerable to inflation or devaluation. Aljarrah warned that stablecoins would only reinforce the very risks they aim to mitigate, particularly for countries outside the U.S.

As the global economy faces uncertainties, the reliability of stablecoins as a foundation for the international financial system comes into question. Kobyakov’s warnings suggest that Washington’s reliance on digital assets could worsen global financial imbalances. He proposed that stablecoins could eventually create a situation where other nations bear the burden of U.S. debt.

XRP Offers Stability in Global Finance

Aljarrah argued that XRP, unlike dollar-backed stablecoins, offers a better solution to the global financial crisis. XRP is not tied to any single nation’s fiscal policies, making it a neutral reserve bridge asset. This characteristic allows it to serve as a more stable and reliable medium for international transactions.

Experts believe that XRP could play a key role in cross-border finance. Unlike stablecoins, which are vulnerable to U.S. monetary policies, XRP is decentralized and immune to such risks. Aljarrah emphasized that XRP provides a neutral alternative to the U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins.

The growing consensus among financial experts is that XRP offers a safer, more sustainable solution. It is positioned as a potential reserve currency, capable of maintaining stability even in uncertain economic conditions.

