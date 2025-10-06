ExchangeDEX+
U.S. Debt Crisis Deepens as Bitcoin and Gold Become the New Safe Havens

By: Coindoo
2025/10/06 19:13
Rising by nearly $70,000 every second, the national debt has reached unsustainable levels, prompting investors to seek protection in hard assets rather than the U.S. dollar.

Data from the Joint Economic Committee shows the country has added trillions in just one year – an expansion so large that it now grows by around $6 billion a day. Representative Keith Self warned that without decisive action, the figure could reach $50 trillion within the next decade, a scenario he described as a slow-motion collapse of fiscal stability.

The growing sense of unease has sent institutional and retail investors back to familiar hedges: Bitcoin and gold. Both assets surged over the weekend, with Bitcoin hitting an all-time high of roughly $125,000 and gold touching $3,920 per ounce. Analysts at JPMorgan have dubbed this phenomenon the “debasement trade,” as investors shift away from the weakening dollar toward stores of value with fixed or scarce supplies.

The move is being reinforced by prominent voices in finance. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink – who once dismissed Bitcoin – now sees it as a potential long-term refuge and even suggested its price could climb toward $700,000 in the face of ongoing monetary expansion. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio echoed this view earlier this year, recommending that portfolios include 15% in Bitcoin or gold to weather what he calls a “global debt spiral.”

Bitcoin May Never Fall Below $100,000 Again, Says PlanB

Dalio has also warned that the U.S. is not alone in this predicament. The U.K. and other Western economies, burdened by similar deficits, could face years of currency underperformance. According to the Institute of International Finance, global debt ballooned to a record $337.7 trillion by mid-2025, a sign that the issue has spread far beyond Washington.

While President Donald Trump has pushed to trim spending through efficiency initiatives and targeted cuts, new spending measures have offset many of those savings. Even with the introduction of his “Big Beautiful Bill Act,” designed to curb federal waste, projections show the U.S. debt continuing to accelerate – cementing the country’s position in a high-stakes financial balancing act where Bitcoin and gold may increasingly serve as the escape route.

The post U.S. Debt Crisis Deepens as Bitcoin and Gold Become the New Safe Havens appeared first on Coindoo.

