U.S. DOJ to Seize $584K in Crypto Linked to Iranian Drone Supplier

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/13 03:40
Key Takeaways:

  • DOJ filed a civil forfeiture action to recover $584K in USDT tied to Mohammad Abedini, linked to Iran’s military drone program.
  • The funds were stored in an unhosted wallet allegedly controlled by Abedini or his company, SDRA.
  • Abedini’s firm supplied navigation systems used in IRGC drones and missiles, including one used in a fatal 2024 attack.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture action to recover $584,741 in USDT allegedly controlled by Mohammad Abedini, an Iranian national charged with supporting Iran’s drone operations.

The action was announced in a press release published by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

DOJ Files Forfeiture of USDT

The seized funds were held in an unhosted cryptocurrency wallet believed to be associated with Abedini or his company, San’at Danesh Rahpooyan Aflak Co. (SDRA), which manufactures navigation systems used in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ drone and missile programs.

Abedini was indicted in December 2024 for providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

According to court filings, his company sold the Sepehr Navigation System to the IRGC Aerospace Force. U.S. prosecutors allege that between 2021 and 2022, nearly all of SDRA’s sales of the system were to the IRGC.

Authorities linked the system to a drone recovered from a January 2024 attack in Jordan that killed three U.S. service members and injured more than 40. The drone was identified as an Iranian Shahed UAV, and investigators allege that it used navigation technology developed by SDRA.

“U.S. law authorizes the forfeiture of assets used to support or fund acts of terrorism against the United States or its citizens,” the DOJ stated.

Italian authorities detained Abedini in December 2024, but he was later released. He is currently believed to be in Iran.

International Enforcement in the Crypto Sector

The case is being handled by prosecutors from the District of Massachusetts and the National Security Division. The forfeiture complaint and criminal charges are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Investigators are now placing increased focus on tracing funds linked to dual-use technologies in defense applications, especially when tied to actors under U.S. sanctions.

Enforcement agencies have also pushed for closer coordination with international counterparts to monitor digital asset transfers involving sensitive exports. U.S. prosecutors have stated they will continue pursuing forfeiture and criminal actions where digital assets are linked to security threats, even when suspects are beyond physical reach.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do U.S. prosecutors trace stablecoin transactions from unhosted wallets?

Although unhosted wallets lack a central intermediary, blockchain analysis firms and forensic tools allow investigators to link wallets to known actors or flagged transactions, particularly when exchanges are involved at entry or exit points.

Could digital asset seizures be used to deter overseas suppliers of military technology?

Yes. Freezing or seizing funds related to defense-linked exports can limit financial operations and serve as a method of pressure, especially in the absence of extradition.

