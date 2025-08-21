U.S. Government Wallet Adds $332,000 Ether From Coinbase After DeFi Hack Seizure

An on-chain wallet identified by blockchain analysts as controlled by the U.S. government received 76.56 ether, worth roughly $332,000, from cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on 21 Aug. The transaction lifted the wallet’s balance to about 65,232 ether, valued at approximately $281 million at current market prices.

Investigators tracking the address say the assets are tied to the April 2021 hack of Uranium Finance, a decentralized-exchange project that lost about $50 million. U.S. authorities seized $31 million linked to that breach in February 2025 and have since been consolidating the recovered tokens in government-held accounts.

