U.S. Government Wallet Adds $332,000 Ether From Coinbase After DeFi Hack Seizure

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 15:35
U
U$0.0149-26.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10163+1.45%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001735-3.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022438+2.33%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1187+1.71%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02692+1.58%

An on-chain wallet identified by blockchain analysts as controlled by the U.S. government received 76.56 ether, worth roughly $332,000, from cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on 21 Aug. The transaction lifted the wallet’s balance to about 65,232 ether, valued at approximately $281 million at current market prices.

Investigators tracking the address say the assets are tied to the April 2021 hack of Uranium Finance, a decentralized-exchange project that lost about $50 million. U.S. authorities seized $31 million linked to that breach in February 2025 and have since been consolidating the recovered tokens in government-held accounts.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/hacks/u-s-government-wallet-adds-332000-ether-coinbase-after-defi-hack-seizure-5784c1df

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement

Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement

Kanye West launched the YZY digital token on Solana blockchain, reaching $3 billion briefly. YZY Money aims to empower users independently, employing unique mechanisms for fair distribution. Continue Reading:Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement The post Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Movement
MOVE$0.1285+1.02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01371-2.14%
YZY
YZY$1.199+139.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 15:12
Share
Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk

Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk

Law and Ledger is a news segment focusing on crypto legal news, brought to you by Kelman Law – A law firm focused on digital asset commerce. The following opinion editorial was written by Alex Forehand and Michael Handelsman for Kelman.Law. The Hidden Risk for Crypto KOLs: Running Afoul of CTA Rules As digital asset […]
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.0046+1.09%
Cross The Ages
CTA$0.04464+12.86%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/21 14:30
Share
XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?

XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?

xrp price
XRP
XRP$2.9055-0.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/21 15:44
Share

Trending News

More

Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement

Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk

XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?

Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving