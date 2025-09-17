U.S. House Reattaches Anti-CBDC Bill to CLARITY Act

The United States House of Representatives has voted to retroactively combine the Anti-CBDC bill with the CLARITY Act before sending it to the Senate. The move comes after lawmakers initially chose in July to attach the Anti-CBDC language to the defense spending bill. At that time, they chose not to merge it with the CLARITY.

House Consolidates CLARITY Act and Anti-CBDC Bill in Procedural Move

According to business journalist Eleanor Terrett, by linking the measures together now, the House aims to streamline crypto market reforms. The prohibition of a central bank digital currency will also move to the Senate in one package under the combined bill.

House sources downplayed the significance of the decision, suggesting it does not change much in practical terms. Senate lawmakers are already working on their own version of legislation that contains anti-CBDC language (measures banning or restricting CBDC development).

Senate Democrats have also signaled support through their CLARITY Act framework, showing bipartisan momentum behind advancing crypto reforms. This means that both chambers are aligned on this matter.

The consolidation by the House is seen more as a procedural adjustment than a shift in policy direction. A spokesperson for House Financial Services Chairman French Hill emphasized that the step reflects the chamber’s commitment to advancing both legislative priorities.

The spokesperson said the House stands ready to work with Senate Banking Chair Tim Scott and Senator Cynthia Lummis on a path forward to get the combined provisions signed into law.

CLARITY Act Merger Signals Bipartisan Push for Crypto Rules and CBDC Limits



The CLARITY Act focuses on establishing clearer rules for the digital asset industry. It has been central to ongoing discussions about regulating cryptocurrency markets. By including anti-CBDC language (provisions designed to stop the rollout of a Federal Reserve digital dollar), lawmakers are also signaling continued resistance to the idea of a U.S. central bank-issued digital currency.



The decision shows growing political support in Washington to include strong limits on CBDCs into crypto rules. Lawmakers from both parties have expressed concerns about the risks of government-controlled digital money. The U.K. and U.S. are also aligning their crypto regulations, reflecting a cooperative oversight for this industry.

The merged bill highlights an effort to ensure that crypto regulation and CBDC opposition advance together. The outcome now depends on the Senate. However, the step does not guarantee final passage. It underscores a coordinated effort between lawmakers to move digital asset legislation closer to becoming law.

Paul Paul Adedoyin is a crypto journalist with 4+ years experience who provides timely news, in-depth research, and insightful content to inform and empower his audience. His works have been featured on sites such as CryptoMode, CryptoNewsFlash among others.

He holds a degree in Geophysics from OAU, Nigeria. When he’s not writing, he loves watching soccer and reading educative journals.

He can be reached via [email protected]