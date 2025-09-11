U.S. jobless claims jump to highest level in nearly four years

By: PANews
2025/09/11 20:51
PANews reported on September 11th that initial unemployment claims in the United States surged to their highest level in nearly four years last week, suggesting that layoffs may be increasing amid a sharp slowdown in hiring. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, initial unemployment claims reached 263,000 in the week ending September 6th, the highest level since October 2021. The four-week moving average rose to 240,500, the highest level since June. Initial claims data can fluctuate around holidays, and this week's data covers the Labor Day weekend. Texas saw the largest increase in initial unemployment claims, followed by Michigan, while the remaining states saw a decline.

