U.S. July Core PCE Inflation Surges, Challenges Federal Rate Strategy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 06:32
Key Points:
  • U.S. July Core PCE rises, limiting Federal Reserve’s rate adjustments.
  • Increased inflation impacts crypto markets, delaying potential rate cuts.
  • Experts analyze long-term inflationary pressures impacting financial strategies.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released the July Core PCE Price Index, showing a year-on-year increase to 2.9%, the highest since February, significantly impacting Federal Reserve policy plans.

This report may limit Federal Reserve rate cuts, affecting markets, including cryptocurrencies, as interest rates influence risk asset valuations.

Bitcoin Drops Amid Rising Inflation Pressure

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, during a recent address, emphasized inflation’s key role in deciding monetary policy. Despite market expectations for a rate reduction, consistent inflation increases underline cautious strategies moving forward. Jerome Powell noted, “Any future rate cuts will depend on the path of inflation.”

As of the latest update, Bitcoin (BTC) is valued at $108,459.57, with a market cap of $2.16 trillion and a circulating supply of 19.91 million. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin experienced a 3.62% decline compared to a 7.10% drop over the past seven days, as reported by CoinMarketCap. The cryptocurrency commands a 57.44% market dominance, reporting a 12.94% change in trading volume in the last 24 hours, currently at $72.25 billion.

Coincu’s research team observes that prolonged inflation could lead to prolonged monetary policy adjustments, affecting investment flows into cryptocurrencies. Historically, macroeconomic shifts dictate financial strategies, underscoring the critical balance between market confidence and inflationary control.

Market Response and Future Outlook

Did you know? In previous high-inflation cycles, like September 2022 and March 2023, initial unfavorable impacts on cryptocurrencies eventually gave way to stabilization if the Federal Reserve maintained a dovish stance.

Market analysts are closely monitoring the fluctuations in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as inflation data continues to influence trading strategies.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:38 UTC on August 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts suggest that the Federal Reserve’s approach to inflation will be crucial in determining the future trajectory of both traditional and digital asset markets.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/us-july-core-pce-inflation-impact/

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

