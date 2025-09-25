The post U.S. Latino immigrants generate $1.6 trillion in GDP, report says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. People seen holding Puerto Rican flag during the annual Puerto Rican Day Parade on 5th Avenue in New York City. Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images U.S. Latino immigrants accounted for $1.6 trillion in GDP in 2023, according to a new research report by the Latino Donor Collaborative, contributing to an overall purchasing power for U.S. Latinos of $4.1 trillion. The 2023 data is the most recent year included in the study. U.S. Latino GDP, measuring the economic impact of the cohort, was up 50% in 2023 from 2015, boosted by increasing education, entrepreneurship and labor force participation, said economists with Arizona State University, who conducted the research. For comparison, the estimated GDP of non-Latinos in the U.S. grew by 17% over the same time frame. The report comes as the Trump administration is charging ahead with an unprecedented effort to remove undocumented immigrants from the U.S. California’s economy alone saw $989 billion of Latino GDP in 2023 and is projected to surpass a trillion dollars in 2025, according to the report. Texas, Florida and New York each also have Latino GDPs worth hundreds of billions of dollars. And Latino spending is making up a larger share of the overall economy. As baby boomers age, their share of spending declines by about 4% annually, according to the report, and U.S. Latinos are poised to fill the spending gap. Their share of U.S. consumption is growing by more than 3% annually. Actual consumer spending is up nearly 5% annually compared with 2.4% for non-Latinos, driven by population changes and rise in disposable income. “It’s very clear — if there’s a silver bullet for the economy beyond AI, it’s the Latino consumer. They are workers, entrepreneurs and consumers, driving significant growth across sectors in the American economy, ” said Sol Trujillo, co-founder of the… The post U.S. Latino immigrants generate $1.6 trillion in GDP, report says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. People seen holding Puerto Rican flag during the annual Puerto Rican Day Parade on 5th Avenue in New York City. Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images U.S. Latino immigrants accounted for $1.6 trillion in GDP in 2023, according to a new research report by the Latino Donor Collaborative, contributing to an overall purchasing power for U.S. Latinos of $4.1 trillion. The 2023 data is the most recent year included in the study. U.S. Latino GDP, measuring the economic impact of the cohort, was up 50% in 2023 from 2015, boosted by increasing education, entrepreneurship and labor force participation, said economists with Arizona State University, who conducted the research. For comparison, the estimated GDP of non-Latinos in the U.S. grew by 17% over the same time frame. The report comes as the Trump administration is charging ahead with an unprecedented effort to remove undocumented immigrants from the U.S. California’s economy alone saw $989 billion of Latino GDP in 2023 and is projected to surpass a trillion dollars in 2025, according to the report. Texas, Florida and New York each also have Latino GDPs worth hundreds of billions of dollars. And Latino spending is making up a larger share of the overall economy. As baby boomers age, their share of spending declines by about 4% annually, according to the report, and U.S. Latinos are poised to fill the spending gap. Their share of U.S. consumption is growing by more than 3% annually. Actual consumer spending is up nearly 5% annually compared with 2.4% for non-Latinos, driven by population changes and rise in disposable income. “It’s very clear — if there’s a silver bullet for the economy beyond AI, it’s the Latino consumer. They are workers, entrepreneurs and consumers, driving significant growth across sectors in the American economy, ” said Sol Trujillo, co-founder of the…

U.S. Latino immigrants generate $1.6 trillion in GDP, report says

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 10:10
1
1$0.012428+2.78%
Union
U$0.00992+3.66%
Solana
SOL$204.58-1.92%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9499-0.95%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.553-1.04%

People seen holding Puerto Rican flag during the annual Puerto Rican Day Parade on 5th Avenue in New York City.

Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

U.S. Latino immigrants accounted for $1.6 trillion in GDP in 2023, according to a new research report by the Latino Donor Collaborative, contributing to an overall purchasing power for U.S. Latinos of $4.1 trillion. The 2023 data is the most recent year included in the study.

U.S. Latino GDP, measuring the economic impact of the cohort, was up 50% in 2023 from 2015, boosted by increasing education, entrepreneurship and labor force participation, said economists with Arizona State University, who conducted the research. For comparison, the estimated GDP of non-Latinos in the U.S. grew by 17% over the same time frame.

The report comes as the Trump administration is charging ahead with an unprecedented effort to remove undocumented immigrants from the U.S.

California’s economy alone saw $989 billion of Latino GDP in 2023 and is projected to surpass a trillion dollars in 2025, according to the report. Texas, Florida and New York each also have Latino GDPs worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

And Latino spending is making up a larger share of the overall economy.

As baby boomers age, their share of spending declines by about 4% annually, according to the report, and U.S. Latinos are poised to fill the spending gap. Their share of U.S. consumption is growing by more than 3% annually. Actual consumer spending is up nearly 5% annually compared with 2.4% for non-Latinos, driven by population changes and rise in disposable income.

“It’s very clear — if there’s a silver bullet for the economy beyond AI, it’s the Latino consumer. They are workers, entrepreneurs and consumers, driving significant growth across sectors in the American economy, ” said Sol Trujillo, co-founder of the Latino Donor Collaborative and chairman of the Trujillo Group.

“The velocity of the rise of brands that are marketing to us Latinos as their mainstream customers should be a wake-up call to every CEO and CMO, ” said Beatriz Ace vedo, CEO and co-founder of Suma Wealth on stage Wednesday at Velocity, an economic conference in Los Angeles where the Latino GDP report was presented.

Acevedo highlighted companies that have seen their growth accelerate along with their share of American Latino customers:

  • Modelo in 2023 overtook Budweiser to become America’s No. 1 selling beer brand by capturing 50% of the Latino consumer market in the U.S. (Modelo just this week lost that crown to Michelob Ultra.)
  • T-Mobile leveraged the growth of its Latino market share to leap frog AT&T and Verizon to become No. 1 in subscriber growth.
  • Dr. Pepper surged passed Pepsi to capture the second spot in soda behind Coke by doubling its Latino consumer share over the past decade.
  • The WNBA dramatically grew its U.S. Latino viewership on television and subsequently saw the most viewer growth of all professional sports.
  • Kia went from No. 6 in new car sales to No. 11 after a 44.5% increase in Hispanic market sales over the last 5 years.

But mass deportations could undermine the business opportunities and derail that economic progress, experts said at Velocity.

Dennis Hoffman, ASU economics professor and the lead author of the U.S. Latino GDP report, warned deporting as many as 8.3 million undocumented workers could lead to losses of more than 19.5 million workers because of the lost revenue and economic activity provided by undocumented workers.

“We need to fix our immigration system. I’m not suggesting open borders. I’m not suggesting we allow people to work persistently without papers. But our system is fixable,” Hoffman said. “We can sponsor productive, hardworking, undocumented workers and not suffer the pain that we would have to incur if if we actually did something like this [mass deportations].”

Hoffman said his simulation predicts total GDP could decline by $2.3 trillion or $7.7%.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/24/us-latino-immigrants-gdp-report-says.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Gold just broke yet another record. As of this week, it hit its most overbought level in 45 years, with a monthly RSI of 89.72. That’s the highest RSI for gold since 1980. Anyone who follows charts knows that anything above 70 usually signals overbought territory. So, near 90? That’s insane. And this is happening […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.892-1.36%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.3763-4.20%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 10:07
Share
Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

China-based Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a crypto investment policy, which will enable the company to purchase up to $1 billion in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and BNB.
1
1$0.012433+3.09%
Binance Coin
BNB$988.8-2.07%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,729.08-0.44%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/25 08:50
Share
Forward Industries Bets Big on Solana With $4B Capital Plan

Forward Industries Bets Big on Solana With $4B Capital Plan

The firm has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a $4 billion at-the-market (ATM) equity program, […] The post Forward Industries Bets Big on Solana With $4B Capital Plan appeared first on Coindoo.
Union
U$0.010049+4.60%
Forward
FORWARD$0.00023--%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 04:15
Share

Trending News

More

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

Forward Industries Bets Big on Solana With $4B Capital Plan

UK To Deepen Crypto Ties With US, May Adopt More Pro-Crypto Approach: FT

Coinbase warns of fake Dashlane partnership scam