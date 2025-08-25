U.S. Market at Historic Valuation Surpassing Dot-Com & Great Depression Valuations — Bitcoin (BTC) Next?

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/08/25 21:06
U
U$0.0114-12.30%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,393.14-1.97%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09924-1.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019505-5.21%
Polkadot
DOT$3.892-4.67%
  • U.S. stock valuations surpass dot-com and Great Depression peaks, heightening risks of market correction.
  • Bitcoin drops 2.8% to $111.5K as heavy derivatives trading drives volatility amid equity market strain.

The U.S. equity market has reached its highest valuation levels in more than a century, according to Bloomberg data, raising comparisons with previous financial peaks that preceded severe corrections. Analysts tracking multiple valuation indicators confirm that current levels now exceed those seen during the dot-com bubble of 1999 and the market run-up to the Great Depression in 1929.

The assessment draws on several valuation measures, including trailing and forward price-to-earnings ratios, the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio (CAPE), price-to-book, price-to-sales, enterprise value-to-EBITDA, the Q ratio, and market capitalization-to-GDP. The average percentile across these indicators as of August 25 shows the highest reading in recorded history.

Historical comparisons show the scale of the surge. Similar extremes occurred in 1929 before the Great Depression, in 1965 ahead of a prolonged stagnation phase, and in 1999 at the height of the dot-com boom. Each period was followed by significant declines, displaying how unusual the current valuations are in context.

S&P 500 Long-Term Perspective

The S&P 500 index, charted on a logarithmic scale, shows steady growth through decades of market cycles, including downturns and recoveries. Declines after previous valuation peaks, such as the dot-com crash in the early 2000s and the 2008 global financial crisis, eventually gave way to record highs in subsequent years.

While the index continues to advance in 2025, the valuation setting has amplified questions about the sustainability of gains. Analysts note that elevated multiples do not guarantee an immediate downturn, but they increase sensitivity to changes in growth, interest rates, or earnings expectations.

Bitcoin Moves Alongside Risk Sentiment

Bitcoin mirrored the risk-off sentiment on August 25, falling from weekend highs. The cryptocurrency declined 2.83% in 24 hours, dropping to $111,524.27 after briefly trading above $114,750 the previous day. The move coincided with late-session selling pressure that extended into the morning of August 25, keeping the asset below $113,000.

Data from CoinMarketCap shows that Bitcoin’s market capitalization now stands at $2.22 trillion, with its fully diluted valuation at $2.34 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume surged to $80.27 billion, a 51.85% increase compared to the previous day, reflecting heavy trading activity and heightened volatility.

Supply, Liquidity, and Trading Patterns

Bitcoin’s circulating supply remains close to its maximum, with 19.91 million BTC issued out of the capped 21 million total. Despite this scarcity dynamic, broader market sentiment and macroeconomic uncertainty appear to be dominating short-term price direction.

The volume-to-market capitalization ratio reached 3.6%, a level which indicates aggressive derivatives trading and possible liquidation events. Analysts highlight that derivatives-driven volatility may be playing a central role in recent swings.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

8lends, a decentralized crowdlending platform, has announced the launch of its retrodrop campaign alongside the rollout of its deflationary native token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0132-4.83%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/25 20:57
Share
DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

With the booming growth of XRP, DOT Miners has emerged to help investors convert XRP into a daily income. With the rapid development of XRP and its expanding application scenarios, more and more investors are interested in how to convert their token holdings into long-term, stable returns. Against this backdrop, DOT Miners, a leading global cloud mining service provider, has officially launched the new XRP Auto-Mining App, providing users with a convenient and efficient way to increase the value of their digital assets. This app is designed specifically for cryptocurrency investors, especially XRP holders. Users don’t need to configure complex mining machines or possess specialized technical skills. With a single click, their XRP can automatically mine. How Can You Achieve Income With DOT Miners? Start your digital mining journey in just a few simple steps: Register an account: Register in just seconds and receive a $15 mining starter bonus. Experience real returns without any pre-deposit required. Choose a matching income plan: The platform offers a variety of flexible contract options tailored to different users’ capital and return expectations. Automatic daily income settlement: The system settles mining income daily. Users can log in to the backend to view details at any time. Upon contract maturity, the principal is fully returned, saving time and providing peace of mind. Six Reasons to Choose DOT Miners: 1. Formal and compliant background, transparent and trustworthy DOT Miners is headquartered in the UK. All operations comply with local financial regulatory policies. Contract information is clear and transparent, ensuring full traceability of fund flows. 2. Easy to use, no equipment required No need to purchase mining rigs or technical knowledge required; just a few clicks on your phone or computer will allow you to easily start your dedicated mining process. 3. Powered by green energy, stable and environmentally friendly The platform’s data centers are located in Northern Europe and Africa, powered by 100% renewable energy. This not only ensures stable operation but also demonstrates environmental responsibility. 4. Supports multiple cryptocurrencies Whether you hold major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, LTC, or SOL, the platform supports seamless deposits and earnings management. 5. Backed by industry giants, ensuring strength Bitmain, the world’s leading manufacturer of crypto mining rigs, provides strategic support for the platform, further strengthening its technical and supply chain security. 6. Multi-layered security measures ensure asset safety The entire site utilizes Cloudflare security, EV SSL certificate encryption, and multi-factor authentication to protect user funds from login to withdrawal. Invite and Receive Rewards: Open Your Social Income Channel For every friend you invite who successfully registers and invests, you’ll receive a lifetime commission of 4.5% of their investment. With unlimited members and real-time deposits, you can build your own “digital asset network.” About DOT Miners DOT Miners is a technology platform dedicated to providing cloud mining solutions for users worldwide. Focused on BTC mining and blockchain infrastructure expansion, the platform currently covers over 100 countries and regions, serving over 5 million users. With technical support and investment from Bitmain, DOT Miners not only operates in compliance with regulations and maintains rigorous risk management, but also actively implements financial inclusion and education programs globally, helping more people connect with the future of blockchain and the digital economy. Want to learn more? Visit: www.dotminers.com
XRP
XRP$2.97-2.27%
Polkadot
DOT$3.904-4.71%
RWAX
APP$0.002941-15.58%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/25 21:30
Share
Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Bloomberg, the prediction market platform Kalshi recently hired John Wang, a crypto founder turned KOL, as head of crypto business to deepen its layout in the digital asset field. Before joining Kalshi, Wang provided consulting services to crypto startups and wrote cryptocurrency and finance-related content on the social media platform X. Wang said that he dropped out of the University of Pennsylvania and founded Armor Labs, which was later acquired by another company. Wang also said: "Today, all large fintech companies regard cryptocurrency strategy as a core component of their corporate mission. As far as Kalshi's cryptocurrency plan is concerned, we have prepared a number of different initiatives. One of my main tasks in the early stage is to create more trading markets that resonate with the cryptocurrency culture and keep up with market dynamics, directly attracting Twitter users in the cryptocurrency field."
Moonveil
MORE$0.09874-2.64%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01675+2.88%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4615-3.99%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 21:08
Share

Trending News

More

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

New scam service Vanilla Drainer bilked over $5 million in three weeks

How to Build $8,000 a Day in Crypto with XRP Cloud Mining