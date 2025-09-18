U.S. Moves to Block Iran’s Oil Revenues Routed Through Crypto

By: Coindoo
2025/09/18 01:30
Union
U$0.014233+7.60%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.04915+3.93%

Officials in Washington say the effort is designed to choke off financing for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force (IRGC-QF) and Iran’s Ministry of Defense, both long accused of funding weapons development and regional militias. The latest crackdown highlights how digital wallets and offshore registries are being folded into the infrastructure of illicit finance.

How the Network Operated

Investigators described a system built on front companies registered in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates. Firms such as Alpa Trading in Dubai and Alpa Hong Kong Limited were allegedly set up to mask the origins of Iranian oil sales. Individuals including Derakhshan and Alivand were named as key operators, accused of channeling proceeds from crude shipments through these entities.

Treasury officials also traced connections to Hezbollah-linked financiers and to Syria’s Al-Qatirji Company, a business previously blacklisted for assisting with Iranian oil smuggling. According to U.S. claims, Hezbollah money handler Tawfiq Muhammad Sa’id al-Law not only facilitated multimillion-dollar trades but also arranged for digital wallets to receive funds derived from IRGC-QF commodity sales.

Sanctions Have Not Halted Activity

Although the Treasury has sanctioned many of these actors before, their networks appear to be resilient. Ramin Jalalian, an Iranian currency broker designated last year, was cited as continuing to communicate with members of the group. Authorities allege he oversees operations at Powell Raw Materials Trading LLC and Powell International FZE, two UAE-based companies serving as financial conduits.

Treasury undersecretary John K. Hurley said the administration of President Donald Trump intends to keep targeting Iranian financing structures, noting that additional oil tankers and nearly 200 crypto wallets were sanctioned earlier this month in related actions.

READ MORE:

Crypto Treasuries Struggle as Market Values Slide

Crypto’s Expanding Role in Evasion

Digital assets have become an increasingly common tool for sanctioned groups. Earlier this year, the U.S. identified TRON-based wallets linked to Yemen’s Houthi movement that collectively processed close to $900 million in stablecoins. Those transfers were allegedly used to purchase Russian weapons for delivery into Houthi-controlled areas, according to security firm Elliptic.

Taken together, the latest moves show how Washington is broadening its focus from tankers and traditional banks to blockchain wallets and shell firms, aiming to close the gaps Iran and its allies continue to exploit.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post U.S. Moves to Block Iran’s Oil Revenues Routed Through Crypto appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1232+3.56%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2823-1.19%
Major
MAJOR$0.16374+2.30%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1232+3.56%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.00%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06926-24.41%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000629+5.53%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5564+7.60%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why