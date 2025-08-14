U.S. Officials Take Down BlackSuit Malware Collective In Major Cyber Crackdown

By: CryptoNews
2025/08/14 04:39
U
U$0.021+0.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10028-0.39%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01537+0.85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021147-6.27%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00008181-8.91%
Major
MAJOR$0.15774-2.21%
CyberConnect
CYBER$2.2741-9.91%

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) took down multiple servers and domains belonging to the BlackSuit ransomware group, U.S. officials announced on Monday.

Over $1 Million Seized In BlackSuit Bust

According to an August 11 press release from the DOJ, U.S. officials from four different agencies partnered with international law enforcement from the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, France, Canada, Ukraine, and Lithuania to take down four domains and nine servers late last month.

Officials involved in the operation say a recently unsealed warrant shows that authorities seized over $1 million worth of digital assets tied to the malware scheme on June 21.

“When it comes to protecting U.S. businesses, critical infrastructure, and other victims from ransomware and other cyberthreat actors, we will pull no punches,” said U.S. Attorney Erik S. Siebert for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The report states that the ransomware group is known to target “Critical Infrastructure sectors” including, but not limited to, Critical Manufacturing, Government Facilities, Healthcare and Public Health, and Commercial Facilities.

“The BlackSuit ransomware gang’s persistent targeting of U.S. critical infrastructure represents a serious threat to U.S. public safety,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg.

“The National Security Division is proud to be part of an ongoing team of government agencies and partners working to protect our Nation from threats to our critical infrastructure,” he added.

North Korea’s Crypto Connection

U.S. officials have long targeted malware schemes tethered to the cryptocurrency industry, particularly when it comes to the North Korean state espionage collective, the Lazarus Group.

A report from a U.N. panel of experts published last year revealed that an estimated 40% of North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction (WMD) were funded through “illicit cyber means.”

As of 2024, the Lazarus Group had stolen more than $3 billion worth of digital assets globally.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1157-2.60%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002041-2.94%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008785-1.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,177.85-3.67%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002826-8.86%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)