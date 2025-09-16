U.S. politician makes super suspicious UnitedHealth stock trade

United States Representative Lisa McClain has disclosed a purchase of UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH) stock during a period of strong gains for the equity.

According to filings dated September 12, 2025, McClain reported buying between $1,001 and $15,000 worth of UnitedHealth shares. The trade was executed on August 13, 2025. Since then, the stock has surged about 25.5%, making the purchase notably profitable in a short time frame.

UNH one-month stock price chart. Source: Google Finance

The transaction stands out given McClain’s oversight role in healthcare policy, as she serves on the House Oversight Subcommittee on Health Care. This position could provide her with unique insight into legislative developments affecting companies like UnitedHealth.

In addition to UnitedHealth, McClain also purchased shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), investing between $15,001 and $50,000 in a trade executed on August 7, 2025. That position has fared poorly, with the stock sliding 27.5% since the buy.

UnitedHealth stock revival

The lawmaker’s UnitedHealth purchase has benefited from the stock’s recent momentum, driven by strong Medicare Advantage ratings, reaffirmed guidance, and renewed investor confidence.

The company reported that nearly 78% of its Medicare Advantage members are enrolled in plans rated four stars or higher by federal regulators, unlocking bonus payments that boost profitability and support benefit enhancements.

UnitedHealth also reaffirmed its full-year outlook, easing investor concerns after earlier cost pressures.

Analysts note that premium hikes planned for 2026, along with cost-cutting measures at the Optum division, should help ease margin pressures.

Meanwhile, the stock’s technical breakout and fresh institutional interest, including a high-profile stake from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A), have fueled additional momentum.

The rally follows a challenging start to 2025, which had left UnitedHealth trading at relatively attractive valuations.

Featured image via Shutterstock