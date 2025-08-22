U.S. Regulators Move Closer to Taking Control of Crypto Markets

Regulations

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is advancing into a new stage of its “crypto sprint” program, an initiative designed to expand oversight of digital assets.

Acting Chairman Caroline Pham confirmed the update this week, noting the project builds directly on the White House’s policy roadmap for crypto released in July.

The latest phase will focus on implementing recommendations that call for the CFTC to oversee spot crypto trading for tokens not classified as securities, along with broader authority over crypto exchanges.

Earlier efforts within “crypto sprint” explored pathways for regulated futures markets to list spot digital asset contracts, with the agency already seeking public feedback on such proposals.

Aligning With the SEC’s Project Crypto

The CFTC’s initiative comes alongside the SEC’s “Project Crypto,” a parallel effort aimed at modernizing securities regulation in the digital asset space.

Together, the two programs reflect a coordinated federal push to establish a clearer regulatory framework, extending across futures, securities, banking, taxation, and law enforcement.

For now, the spotlight is on whether the CFTC will formally secure jurisdiction over spot crypto markets — a move that could reshape how U.S. investors access and trade digital assets.

